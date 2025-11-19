Praveenar stuns in “Suwannaraksaa” national costume at Miss Universe 2025

Thailand’s Praveenar “Veena” Singh, Miss Universe Thailand 2025, dazzled the audience as she took the stage in her national costume, “Suwannaraksaa: The Golden Guardian Yaksha of Suvarnabhumi,” during the National Costume round of Miss Universe 2025 on November 19, 2025, at IMPACT Challenger Hall 2, Muang Thong Thani.
The 74th edition of the pageant features contestants from 120 countries.
The costume was designed and crafted by Art Akarach Neramitsilp, drawing inspiration from the legendary Thai yaksha, a guardian figure symbolising strength, honour, protection, and the safeguarding of Thai heritage.
The shimmering gold palette represents prosperity, wisdom and the enduring richness of Thai civilisation — turning Veena into a powerful emblem of cultural pride.
Wearing this costume signifies donning the armour of a mighty guardian, embodying a spirit of protection and reverence for the Thai nation.
Fans should not miss the Miss Universe 2025 Final, broadcast live on Friday, November 21 from 08:00–11:00 at IMPACT Challenger Hall 2, under the concept:
“The Grand Universe: The Power of Love. The Power of Thailand.”
Thailand is hosting this year’s pageant.
Photos: Wanchai Kraiskajit / Miss Universe Thailand