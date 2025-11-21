Live: Miss Universe 2025 grand final today as Veena aims for Thailand’s third crown

Veena Praveenar: Thailand’s top contender

Hopes are particularly high for Veena Praveenar Singh, Miss Universe Thailand 2025 from Saraburi, who has consistently been ranked among this year’s top favourites. Her strong performances in the preliminary rounds—swimsuit, evening gown and national costume—have drawn wide praise online and from international pageant analysts.

National costume spotlight: ‘Suwannaraksa – Guardian Giant of Suvarnabhumi’

One of the most talked-about segments was the reveal of Veena’s national costume, titled “Suwannaraksa: Guardian Giant of Suvarnabhumi”, designed by Art Akarach Neramitsilp.

Inspired by the legendary Thai giant, a symbol of protection, honour and cultural heritage, the costume is crafted in radiant gold to signify prosperity and the enduring richness of Thai wisdom. The ensemble represents a protective armour—echoing the guardian spirit believed to watch over the Thai kingdom.

Its unveiling in the national costume round on November 19 generated huge excitement among Thai and international fans alike.

How to watch the Miss Universe 2025 Final live

Fans can watch the live broadcast through the following channels:

AIS PLAY app – live streaming on mobile

AIS PLAY website – watch instantly via browser

AIS PLAYBOX – live broadcast for home viewers

Photo credits: Miss Universe Thailand, Miss Universe, Wanchai Kraisornkhajit, NationPhoto