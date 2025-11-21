Live: Miss Universe 2025 grand final today as Veena aims for Thailand’s third crown

The moment has arrived. The Miss Universe 2025 Final is broadcast live today, with Thailand’s hopeful Praveenar Singh stepping onto the global stage as one of the strongest contenders for the coveted crown. Fans across the world are watching closely as Thailand hosts the 74th Miss Universe at Impact Muang Thong Thani.
Millions of beauty-pageant followers, particularly in Thailand, are tuning in to what could be a historic moment. The crowning ceremony begins at 8am on November 21, 2025, with the Thai representative seen as a frontrunner to deliver the country’s long-awaited third Miss Universe title.
‘The Power of Love. The Power of Thailand.’
Thailand is serving as host for the fourth time, staging the event under the spectacular theme “The Power of Love. The Power of Thailand.”
The competition is organised by Nawat Itsaragrisil, who is leading the country’s soft-power push through one of the world’s most recognisable pageants. More than 120 contestants from around the globe are competing for the crown.
The Final Competition takes place at Challenger Hall, Impact Muang Thong Thani, running from 8am to 11am.
Veena Praveenar: Thailand’s top contender
Hopes are particularly high for Veena Praveenar Singh, Miss Universe Thailand 2025 from Saraburi, who has consistently been ranked among this year’s top favourites. Her strong performances in the preliminary rounds—swimsuit, evening gown and national costume—have drawn wide praise online and from international pageant analysts.
One of the most talked-about segments was the reveal of Veena’s national costume, titled “Suwannaraksa: Guardian Giant of Suvarnabhumi”, designed by Art Akarach Neramitsilp.
Inspired by the legendary Thai giant, a symbol of protection, honour and cultural heritage, the costume is crafted in radiant gold to signify prosperity and the enduring richness of Thai wisdom. The ensemble represents a protective armour—echoing the guardian spirit believed to watch over the Thai kingdom.
Its unveiling in the national costume round on November 19 generated huge excitement among Thai and international fans alike.
How to watch the Miss Universe 2025 Final live
Fans can watch the live broadcast through the following channels:
Photo credits: Miss Universe Thailand, Miss Universe, Wanchai Kraisornkhajit, NationPhoto