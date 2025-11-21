Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Fernández crowned Miss Universe 2025

The 74th Miss Universe pageant, held for the fourth time in Thailand, took place under the concept “The Grand Universe: The Power of Love. The Power of Thailand.” The final show was staged on Friday (November 21) from 8am to 11am at Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi.
Veena Praveenar Singh, Miss Universe Thailand 2025, successfully advanced to the top five. In this round, each finalist was required to answer two questions.
For Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Fernández, the first question asked what she saw as the biggest challenge for women in 2025 and how she would use the Miss Universe platform to create a safer world for women.
Bosch replied that as a woman and as Miss Universe, she would use her voice to help others. She said women today must dare to speak out to create change, as courageous women continue to shape new chapters of history.
Meanwhile, Veena was asked: If you were Miss Universe and given the chance to speak before the United Nations, what global issue would you raise and why?
Veena responded that she would speak about women’s equality, calling for equal respect for women and encouraging everyone to raise their voices to help achieve gender equality.
In the second question — asked to all top five finalists — the host posed: If you win Miss Universe, how would you use this platform to inspire and empower girls around the world?
Bosch of Mexico answered that she would urge young girls to believe in their power, dreams and worth, emphasising that no one should ever question their value.
“Never let anyone make you doubt your worth, because you are worth everything, you are powerful, and your voice needs to be heard,” she said.
Thailand’s Veena said she believes everyone faces difficulties and failures in life, but what matters is how one rises again.
“I would encourage you are to be your own “Shero” to light that light within yourself and light it on others. And if we come together and lift each other up, the world will be a much better place,” she said.
She added that she wanted everyone to be fearless — just as she was standing on stage as a potential Miss Universe — and expressed hope of becoming the next titleholder.
Summary of the Miss Universe 2025 results