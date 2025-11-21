Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Fernández crowned Miss Universe 2025

In the second question — asked to all top five finalists — the host posed: If you win Miss Universe, how would you use this platform to inspire and empower girls around the world?

Bosch of Mexico answered that she would urge young girls to believe in their power, dreams and worth, emphasising that no one should ever question their value.

“Never let anyone make you doubt your worth, because you are worth everything, you are powerful, and your voice needs to be heard,” she said.

Thailand’s Veena said she believes everyone faces difficulties and failures in life, but what matters is how one rises again.

“I would encourage you are to be your own “Shero” to light that light within yourself and light it on others. And if we come together and lift each other up, the world will be a much better place,” she said.

She added that she wanted everyone to be fearless — just as she was standing on stage as a potential Miss Universe — and expressed hope of becoming the next titleholder.

Summary of the Miss Universe 2025 results