Storms forecast in 42 provinces, strong winds

SATURDAY, MARCH 07, 2026

Thailand faces thunderstorms and strong winds in 42 provinces including Bangkok. Southern seas may see waves of 1–2 metres

Meteorological Department has warned that thunderstorms and strong winds could affect 42 provinces across the country, including Bangkok.

According to the latest weather forecast, rainfall in upper Thailand is expected to decrease slightly, but thunderstorms and strong gusts may still occur in some areas.

The conditions are being driven by a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea. This has strengthened southerly and south-easterly winds, which are carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand, where hot weather conditions remain. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious of thunderstorms and strong winds.

In the South, rainfall is expected to increase as stronger easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and more than 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have been advised to avoid sailing during stormy conditions.

Meanwhile, PM2.5 dust levels in the North, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as the East, remain moderate to relatively high due to weak to moderate ventilation, allowing pollutants to accumulate.

Weather forecast for Thailand (6.00am today – 6.00am tomorrow)

North:

  • Hot during the day with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and isolated strong winds, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun.
  • Lowest temperatures: 19–23°C
  • Highest temperatures: 34–37°C
  • South-easterly winds: 5–15 km/h

Northeast:

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.
  • Lowest temperatures: 18–22°C
  • Highest temperatures: 31–34°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–25 km/h

Central region:

  • Hot during the day with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and isolated strong winds, mainly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram.
  • Lowest temperatures: 23–24°C
  • Highest temperatures: 35–37°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

East:

  • Hot during the day with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and isolated strong winds, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Lowest temperatures: 22–24°C
  • Highest temperatures: 34–38°C
  • South-easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves about 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

South (east coast):

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Lowest temperatures: 22–24°C
  • Highest temperatures: 33–35°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: south-easterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves about 1 metre, above 2 metres in thunderstorms.
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres, above 2 metres in thunderstorms.

South (west coast):

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Lowest temperatures: 22–25°C
  • Highest temperatures: 32–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, higher offshore and during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

  • Hot during the day with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and isolated strong winds.
  • Lowest temperatures: 23–26°C
  • Highest temperatures: 36–38°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h.
