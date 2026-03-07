Storms forecast in 42 provinces, strong winds

Meteorological Department has warned that thunderstorms and strong winds could affect 42 provinces across the country, including Bangkok.

According to the latest weather forecast, rainfall in upper Thailand is expected to decrease slightly, but thunderstorms and strong gusts may still occur in some areas.

The conditions are being driven by a high-pressure system or cold air mass from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea. This has strengthened southerly and south-easterly winds, which are carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand, where hot weather conditions remain. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious of thunderstorms and strong winds.

In the South, rainfall is expected to increase as stronger easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach 1–2 metres, and more than 2 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea have been advised to avoid sailing during stormy conditions.

Meanwhile, PM2.5 dust levels in the North, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as the East, remain moderate to relatively high due to weak to moderate ventilation, allowing pollutants to accumulate.