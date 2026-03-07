US may ease more Russian oil sanctions as crude prices surge above $90

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States may ease additional sanctions on Russian oil after approving Indian refineries’ purchases of Russian crude on Thursday.

“To ease the temporary gap of oil around the world, we have given them permission to accept the Russian oil,” Bessent said in an interview with Fox Business on Friday. “We may unsanction other Russian oil.”

Bessent said there are currently “hundreds of millions of barrels” of sanctioned Russian crude floating at sea. “In essence, by unsanctioning them, Treasury can create supply,” he said.

Brent crude rose above US$90 a barrel on Friday (March 6) as fighting in the region prompted tankers to avoid the Strait of Hormuz. Some investors and energy executives warned that prices could climb above US$100 a barrel if the conflict drags on.