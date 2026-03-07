Trump demands Iran’s unconditional surrender after one week of war

US President Donald Trump has called on Iran to “surrender unconditionally” after one week of fighting involving the United States and Israel, as military attacks widen across the region and international mediation efforts begin to emerge.

Trump posted on social media on Friday stating clearly that the United States would not reach any agreement with Iran other than a complete surrender. He added that afterwards the United States and its allies would help rebuild Iran’s economy to make it stronger than before and support the selection of a new leader who would be “great and widely accepted”.

The statement came only hours after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed on social media that several countries had begun efforts to mediate the conflict, although he did not disclose details or identify the countries involved.

However, the hardline stance by the US leader immediately sent shockwaves through global markets. European stock markets fell sharply, while Wall Street closed lower amid concerns that the conflict — which threatens key global energy routes — could become prolonged.