Trump demands Iran’s unconditional surrender after one week of war

US President Donald Trump has called on Iran to “surrender unconditionally” after one week of fighting involving the United States and Israel, as military attacks widen across the region and international mediation efforts begin to emerge.
Trump posted on social media on Friday stating clearly that the United States would not reach any agreement with Iran other than a complete surrender. He added that afterwards the United States and its allies would help rebuild Iran’s economy to make it stronger than before and support the selection of a new leader who would be “great and widely accepted”.
The statement came only hours after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian revealed on social media that several countries had begun efforts to mediate the conflict, although he did not disclose details or identify the countries involved.
However, the hardline stance by the US leader immediately sent shockwaves through global markets. European stock markets fell sharply, while Wall Street closed lower amid concerns that the conflict — which threatens key global energy routes — could become prolonged.
Earlier, Trump told Reuters that he wanted to play a role in helping select Iran’s next supreme leader to replace Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was reported to have died on the first day of the war. A White House spokesman acknowledged that US intelligence agencies were considering individuals who might be suitable for the role.
Meanwhile, the situation on the ground continues to escalate. Israel has expanded its military operations into Lebanon, launching heavy attacks on Beirut after ordering almost the entire population of the southern suburbs of the city to evacuate — a measure described as unprecedented.
The Israeli military said the strikes targeted command centres belonging to the naval unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as operational bases of Hezbollah. At the same time, more than 50 Israeli fighter jets were deployed to attack underground bunkers in Tehran believed to be shelters for Iranian leaders.
Iran responded by launching missiles and drones against Israel and against Gulf states hosting US military bases, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Israel’s air defence systems have been operating continuously to intercept incoming attacks.
A report from the Norwegian Refugee Council said that within just four days more than 300,000 people in Lebanon had been forced to flee the fighting. Many displaced civilians are living on the streets or inside their cars due to a lack of shelter.
The Israeli military has claimed that it has destroyed about 80% of Iran’s air defence systems and more than 60% of its missile launchers during the first week of the operation.
Meanwhile, US media reported that Russia had provided Iran with information on the locations of US warships and aircraft in the Middle East after Iran’s ability to track US military movements was reduced by earlier strikes.
The White House also revealed that Trump and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth are preparing to meet major defence industry companies to accelerate weapons production after recent military operations depleted parts of the US weapons stockpile.
A White House spokesman said the United States still has sufficient weapons for ongoing operations against Iran, which are expected to continue for approximately four to six weeks.
Regarding casualties, data from the Iranian Red Crescent Society indicated that at least 1,230 people in Iran have been killed since the attacks began on February 28. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported 123 deaths and 683 injuries from Israeli strikes, while in Israel at least 11 people have been killed by Iranian attacks.
US officials also disclosed that an investigation is under way into a strike on a girls’ school in Iran that killed many children on the first day of the war. There is a possibility that US forces may have been involved, although the investigation has not yet reached an official conclusion.