Officials seize 124,000 dried geckos in Pathum Thani warehouse raid

Nawee said the operation was an expansion of an investigation by the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division in Criminal Case No. 14/2025, in which authorities had previously arrested suspects involved in the smuggling of 15,000 gecko carcasses on August 27, 2025.

Further investigation found that the warehouse had been used as a large storage site to collect goods before they were shipped overseas.

Initially, officials arrested two suspects, a man and a woman, who had rented the warehouse and admitted to handling the receipt and dispatch of the goods.

They were charged under two laws: Section 23 of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act BE 2562 (2019), for illegally importing protected wildlife carcasses without permission, and Section 242 of the Customs Act BE 2560 (2017), for importing or exporting goods that had not undergone customs procedures.

All seized items have been impounded at the warehouse because of their large volume, and officials have strictly prohibited their removal pending further legal proceedings.