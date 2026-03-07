Rapid urban growth deepens inequality across Asia-Pacific

Solutions and good practices

The report also presents case studies and scalable solutions to reduce urban inequality, including:

Community-led approaches: One prominent example is Thailand’s Baan Mankong programme, which has been in operation since 2003. It places communities at the centre of planning and upgrading their own housing through financial support and low-interest loans. Another example is UN-Habitat’s People’s Process, which shifts the focus from state-led control to community-based planning. This approach has been applied successfully in Bangladesh and Mongolia.

Promoting decent and inclusive work: Several countries have begun introducing measures to protect workers in the new economy. Singapore’s Platform Workers Act (2025), for example, requires platforms to provide protection for work-related injuries and retirement savings. In Thailand, a ministerial regulation has been issued to extend protection to domestic workers, both Thai and migrant.

Strengthening disaster resilience through nature-based solutions: Cities such as Colombo in Sri Lanka have redefined urban wetlands not as wasteland, but as critical infrastructure for flood control and wastewater treatment.

Key enablers for transformation

The report says four enabling factors are essential to make the transition to sustainable cities a reality:

Finance: Cities require massive investment, and public budgets alone will not be enough. Financial innovation — such as green bonds and municipal bonds — will be needed to attract private capital, alongside blended finance models to reduce investment risk.

Science and technology: The use of digital twins, as seen in Singapore and Seoul, can improve the accuracy of urban planning and strengthen disaster preparedness. However, care must be taken to avoid widening the digital divide and leaving behind those without the necessary skills.

Governance: Governments need to establish national urban policies that integrate all dimensions of development, while also granting greater fiscal authority to local administrations.

Partnerships: Cooperation among cities — such as through the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) — and partnerships with the private sector and research institutions are key to sharing knowledge and resources.

Urban growth in Asia and the Pacific could become a major engine for reducing poverty and inequality if it is planned and managed with clear purpose, the report says.

It stresses that cities must shift away from unequal development and become drivers of inclusive progress, guided by the principle of “leaving no one and no place behind” through people-centred policymaking and sustainable investment.