UNESCO chief praises Thailand as cultural hub embracing ethical AI balance

She delivered the remarks during her keynote speech at the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025, held on Wednesday at Centara Grand at CentralWorld in Bangkok.

Azoulay thanked the Thai government and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for hosting the forum, commending Thailand as a nation where culture, heritage, and modernity coexist in harmony.

She said this made it an ideal setting for discussing the ethical challenges posed by one of the most transformative technological revolutions of our time—AI.