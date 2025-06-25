UNESCO chief praises Thailand as cultural hub embracing ethical AI balance

She delivered the remarks during her keynote speech at the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum on the Ethics of AI 2025, held on Wednesday at Centara Grand at CentralWorld in Bangkok.
Azoulay thanked the Thai government and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for hosting the forum, commending Thailand as a nation where culture, heritage, and modernity coexist in harmony.
She said this made it an ideal setting for discussing the ethical challenges posed by one of the most transformative technological revolutions of our time—AI.
The director-general also referred to Thailand’s cultural heritage, citing UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Sukhothai Historical Park and Phu Phrabat Historical Park. She further highlighted Thailand’s famed cuisine, particularly Tom Yum Kung, which was inscribed as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2023.
On the topic of AI’s potential and risks, Azoulay stressed that AI holds tremendous promise for boosting economic development, expanding access to healthcare in remote areas, and increasing agricultural productivity.
However, she warned that the technology also poses major challenges—especially the risk of widening inequalities between those who can benefit from AI and those left behind.
“AI development is a global phenomenon that demands international cooperation. UNESCO’s mission is to prepare the world for AI—and to prepare AI for the world—so that this technology serves the common good,” she said.
Azoulay noted that in 2021, UNESCO made history when all 194 member states unanimously adopted the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which remains the only global ethical framework for AI to date.
To support the practical implementation of the recommendation, UNESCO has undertaken several initiatives:
In a significant announcement, Azoulay also revealed that UNESCO will formally launch a new global network of competence supervisory authorities on AI in Bangkok. The initiative aims to support policymakers in developing ethical AI practices.
“AI is profoundly reshaping how we work, learn, and connect. At this critical juncture, it is the responsibility of all of us to shape its trajectory in line with the ethical values we uphold,” she concluded.