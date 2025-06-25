Thailand unveils AI ethics centre, pledges major investment at UNESCO forum

The prime minister highlighted the launch of the (AIGPC), which will serve as a platform for sharing best practices in ethical AI, conducting training, and fostering cross-sector collaboration.

To further support UNESCO’s vision, Paetongtarn announced Thailand is also developing a progress tracking tool to monitor how member states are implementing the AI ethics recommendations—ensuring inclusivity and accountability across the board.

“AI must be a force for truth, inclusion, and human-centred progress. Let us work together to ensure that AI upholds dignity, protects societies, and benefits all,” she concluded.

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the AIGPC will play a pivotal role in training, sharing policy approaches, and tackling emerging threats such as deepfakes and automated scams.

The centre aims to foster knowledge exchange, reduce inequality, and broaden regional expertise, he explained, adding that Thailand remains committed to working with UNESCO to further promote ethical AI.

“We are serious about this journey. And we believe that through openness, self-assessment, and continuous learning, Thailand can serve as a model for responsible AI in our region and beyond,” he said.

Prasert also stressed that even with an expected Cabinet reshuffle, the AI development plan will remain uninterrupted.

The government, he said, will continue laying the foundations in terms of human resources, infrastructure, and readiness assessment to identify strengths and weaknesses and formulate strategic plans suited to Thailand’s unique context.