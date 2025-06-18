Public Health uses AI to warn of the dangers of fatal drug combinations

The Public Health Ministry on Wednesday announced that it has successfully developed an Artificial Intelligence system to detect over 2,000 pairs of medicines that should not be prescribed together, as their combination could pose a life-threatening risk to patients.

Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for the Public Health Ministry, said the ministry developed the AI Drug Interaction system to warn doctors against prescribing certain medicines together, as their combination may either increase or reduce effectiveness or, in some cases, could be fatal.