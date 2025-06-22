AI Voice Scams: New Warning Issued as Fraudsters Impersonate Loved Ones

Thai authorities are issuing an urgent alert regarding a new wave of sophisticated cybercrime, with fraudsters now deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to convincingly mimic the voices of family members, friends, or even bosses to trick victims into transferring money.

Anukool Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted how digital technology, while integral to modern life, has also opened new avenues for criminals.

He noted that Thai citizens are frequently targeted by various scams, including email phishing, online sales fraud, romance scams, and elaborate hybrid investment cons.

The latest threat, however, leverages AI to create highly deceptive scenarios. Scammers are making calls from unfamiliar numbers, using AI-generated voices that sound identical to someone the victim knows.

They often invent urgent crises, such as accidents, legal troubles, or sudden illnesses, demanding immediate money transfers. Phrases like, "No time to explain, transfer quickly," or "Don't tell anyone, trust me," are common tactics used to pressure victims into hasty decisions.

