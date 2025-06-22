AI Voice Scams: New Warning Issued as Fraudsters Impersonate Loved Ones

Thai authorities are issuing an urgent alert regarding a new wave of sophisticated cybercrime, with fraudsters now deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) to convincingly mimic the voices of family members, friends, or even bosses to trick victims into transferring money.
Anukool Pruksanusak, deputy government spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, highlighted how digital technology, while integral to modern life, has also opened new avenues for criminals.
He noted that Thai citizens are frequently targeted by various scams, including email phishing, online sales fraud, romance scams, and elaborate hybrid investment cons.
The latest threat, however, leverages AI to create highly deceptive scenarios. Scammers are making calls from unfamiliar numbers, using AI-generated voices that sound identical to someone the victim knows.
They often invent urgent crises, such as accidents, legal troubles, or sudden illnesses, demanding immediate money transfers. Phrases like, "No time to explain, transfer quickly," or "Don't tell anyone, trust me," are common tactics used to pressure victims into hasty decisions.
"The use of AI to fake the voices of close individuals sometimes makes it incredibly difficult to discern the fraud in the moment," Anukool warned.
To counter this, the government is urging the public to adopt several crucial preventative measures:
"We cannot stress enough the importance of caution against online crime," Anukool reiterated. "Remain vigilant and do not trust easily. Before any money transfer or transaction, always verify information thoroughly to avoid becoming a victim."
The public is advised that if they suspect they have been targeted by a scam or wish to report an online crime, they can do so via the dedicated website www.thaipoliceonline.go.th or by contacting the Cyber Police hotline 1441, which operates 24 hours a day.