Cambodia named among world’s largest cybercrime hubs in UNODC report

The report, titled “Inflection Point: Global Implications of Scam Centres, Underground Banking, and Illicit Online Marketplaces in Southeast Asia,” exposes a complex infrastructure—both physical and digital—that has been established to support these illegal activities.
It highlights the significant challenges faced by law enforcement agencies both regionally and globally.
Cambodia is one of the countries where criminal networks have moved to areas with limited legal reach and independence, particularly within the Mekong River region, which is home to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and fragile border areas that have become prime locations for establishing operational bases.
The report names several key cities hosting major scam centres, including Sihanoukville, Phnom Penh, Koh Kong, Pursat, Bavet, and Poipet.
Satellite imagery from 2022 to 2025 provides empirical evidence of rapid expansion in buildings and infrastructure in these areas, particularly in Pursat (February 2022 - January 2025) and Tbong Khmum (December 2023 - January 2025).
This indicates substantial criminal investment in the creation of cities designed for fraudulent operations, including online gambling platforms and software services. These criminal groups operate with unlicensed payment processors, access illegal online markets, and even create their own blockchain networks.
The report also highlighted Huione Guarantee (Haowang) in Phnom Penh as one of the largest dark web platforms globally, acting as a hub for technology, infrastructure, and resources for cybercriminals.
With over 970,000 users and thousands of sellers, Huione has processed cryptocurrency transactions worth billions of dollars since 2021. It is estimated that digital wallets linked to the platform have seen inflows of at least US$24 billion in the past four years.
Huione is not just a dark web marketplace but has developed its own products to evade government regulation, including a cryptocurrency exchange platform, an online gambling platform, its own blockchain network called "Xone Chain," and a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.
Although the National Bank of Cambodia revoked Huione’s licence in March 2025, the company continues to evade regulations and operate shadow banking services. It announced its plans to relocate its international payment business and acquire a 30% stake in Tudao Guarantee, another dark web marketplace.
Despite attempts at enforcement by the Cambodian government, the UN report indicates that operations remain inconsistent and that these criminal networks have not been fully dismantled.
However, the Cambodian Government has continued to state its commitment to tackling the issue, and in February 2025 announced the formation of a new task force for combatting online scams, including high-level officials from across government and headed by the prime minister.