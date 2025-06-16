Malaysian Hajj pilgrims recount their harrowing ordeal after alleged scam

It is claimed that a senior religious figure used these words to reassure a group of 49 Malaysian haj่j pilgrims, many of whom were elderly, when what was promised to be a trouble-free pilgrimage would instead turn into a terrifying and life-threatening ordeal in Saudi Arabia.

The group, who returned to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Sunday (June 15), allege they were deceived by a local hajj agent claiming to offer legitimate packages. Instead, they say they were forced to endure extreme hardship, including trekking through deserts and climbing rocky hills to enter Makkah without valid documentation.

Speaking to reporters at KLIA Terminal 1, a 63-year-old trader from Batu Pahat, Johor, said the ordeal began after their initial six-day stay in Madinah.