ASEAN Chair Arrives: Malaysian PM to Mediate Thai-Cambodia Border Dispute

The Chairman of ASEAN, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has arrived in Bangkok for urgent discussions with his Thai counterpart, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, regarding the ongoing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.
The discussions precede a crucial meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) later this month.
Malaysian media outlet, The Edge, on Friday quoted Prime Minister Anwar stating his intention to engage in direct talks with Paetongtarn on the contentious border issue.
Malaysia, in its capacity as the current ASEAN Chair, is understood to be closely monitoring developments.
Speaking to the press, the Malaysian leader confirmed that an official statement detailing the outcomes of his discussions with Prime Minister Paetongtarn would be released once talks have concluded.
Anwar's intervention follows a recent armed confrontation between Thai and Cambodian soldiers on 28th May in the contested Emerald Triangle area, a tri-border region shared by Cambodia, Thailand, and Laos. The skirmish tragically resulted in the death of one Cambodian soldier.
The Cambodia-Thailand Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) is scheduled to convene in Phnom Penh on 14th June to address the persistent border problems.