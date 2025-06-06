ASEAN Chair Arrives: Malaysian PM to Mediate Thai-Cambodia Border Dispute

The Chairman of ASEAN, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, has arrived in Bangkok for urgent discussions with his Thai counterpart, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, regarding the ongoing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.

The discussions precede a crucial meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) later this month.

Malaysian media outlet, The Edge, on Friday quoted Prime Minister Anwar stating his intention to engage in direct talks with Paetongtarn on the contentious border issue.

Malaysia, in its capacity as the current ASEAN Chair, is understood to be closely monitoring developments.

