Cambodian troops deploy 12,000 soldiers in Chong Bok: source

FRIDAY, JUNE 06, 2025

Cambodia has mobilised 12,000 troops to reinforce its presence along the Thai-Cambodian border in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province, a source from local security agencies said on Friday.

According to the source, military personnel and heavy weaponry have been continuously deployed since tensions escalated between Thai and Cambodian forces at Ta Moan Thom Temple, located near Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, in February.

Following the initial conflict, Cambodia increased its military presence in Chong Bok, stationing over 10,000 troops and reinforcing its arsenal. 

Cambodian troops deploy 12,000 soldiers in Chong Bok: source

However, after clashes in the area that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier, an additional 3,000 troops were deployed, bringing the total number of Cambodian forces in Chong Bok to 12,000. 

Cambodian troops deploy 12,000 soldiers in Chong Bok: source

These troops are now spread across strategic locations, including Hill 745, Hill 641, and the Mom Bei (Tri Muk Pavilion) area.

Cambodian troops deploy 12,000 soldiers in Chong Bok: source

Cambodian forces have stationed heavy artillery and military equipment along the border, including:

  • Four-barrel rocket launchers mounted on six-wheel trucks, alongside a truck carrying 60 rockets
  • RM-70 multiple rocket launchers (122 mm)
  • SH-1A howitzers (155 mm)
  • 702D meteorological radar vehicles
  • T-55 tanks

Cambodian troops deploy 12,000 soldiers in Chong Bok: source

  • M-64 field artillery (130 mm)
  • 122 mm howitzers
  • ZU-23 anti-aircraft guns (23 mm)
  • QW-3 low-altitude air defence missiles
  • 82 mm recoilless rifles

Cambodian troops deploy 12,000 soldiers in Chong Bok: source

  • 60 mm mortars
  • Heavy machine guns (12.7 mm)
  • Type-85 towed artillery (125 mm)
  • SH1A self-propelled artillery (155 mm)
  • LG-4 semi-automatic grenade launchers
  • BM-21 multiple rocket launchers
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy