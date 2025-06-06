Cambodian troops deploy 12,000 soldiers in Chong Bok: source

According to the source, military personnel and heavy weaponry have been continuously deployed since tensions escalated between Thai and Cambodian forces at Ta Moan Thom Temple, located near Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district, in February.
Following the initial conflict, Cambodia increased its military presence in Chong Bok, stationing over 10,000 troops and reinforcing its arsenal.
However, after clashes in the area that resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier, an additional 3,000 troops were deployed, bringing the total number of Cambodian forces in Chong Bok to 12,000.
These troops are now spread across strategic locations, including Hill 745, Hill 641, and the Mom Bei (Tri Muk Pavilion) area.
Cambodian forces have stationed heavy artillery and military equipment along the border, including: