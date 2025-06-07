Anwar phones Thai and Cambodian leaders over border dispute

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took to his personal Facebook page to reaffirm Malaysia’s role in supporting peaceful dialogue amid rising concerns over the Thai-Cambodian border issue on Friday (June 6, 2025 ).
His remarks followed reports in Malaysian media suggesting that he would speak with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to help de-escalate tensions.
"As Chair of ASEAN, Malaysia has been closely monitoring the situation," Anwar wrote, adding:
"I have engaged with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia to convey my appreciation for their commitment to resolving the ongoing border issue through negotiations and diplomatic channels.
Malaysia deeply values its strong relations with both nations. In this regard, I urge Thailand and Cambodia to continue exercising restraint, take measures to de-escalate tensions, and work towards a peaceful and comprehensive resolution.
I am confident that the spirit of regional cooperation and ASEAN’s principles of peaceful dispute resolution will serve as a strong foundation in addressing any disagreements."
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra responded via her official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, expressing gratitude for the diplomatic outreach:
"Thank you, PM Anwar Ibrahim, for the call this afternoon to discuss the Thai-Cambodian border situation and to express readiness to help both sides resolve the matter.
I reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to a peaceful resolution through existing bilateral mechanisms, while safeguarding our sovereignty in accordance with international law."
Meanwhile, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet also posted a detailed update on his Facebook page following a conversation with Prime Minister Anwar. He laid out Cambodia’s four-point position on the border matter:
Commitment to Peace and Friendship: Cambodia maintains its policy of peace, friendship, and strong cooperation with Thailand.
ICJ Referral for Four Disputed Areas: Cambodia has decided to refer the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, Ta Krabei temples, and Mom Bei area to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a means to seek a peaceful, final resolution, rather than risk prolonged uncertainty or renewed conflict.
Continued Border Cooperation: Outside of the four disputed areas, Cambodia remains committed to working with Thailand through the Joint Commission on Demarcation for Land Boundary (JBC).
Strengthening Bilateral Relations: Cambodia will continue to engage Thailand through all existing mechanisms, promoting mutual benefit for both nations.
The coordinated messaging from all three leaders underscores a collective desire to avoid escalation and resolve the issue through diplomacy, reflecting ASEAN’s core values of peace, stability, and regional cooperation.