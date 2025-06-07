Anwar phones Thai and Cambodian leaders over border dispute

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took to his personal Facebook page to reaffirm Malaysia’s role in supporting peaceful dialogue amid rising concerns over the Thai-Cambodian border issue on Friday (June 6, 2025 ).

His remarks followed reports in Malaysian media suggesting that he would speak with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to help de-escalate tensions.

"As Chair of ASEAN, Malaysia has been closely monitoring the situation," Anwar wrote, adding:

"I have engaged with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia to convey my appreciation for their commitment to resolving the ongoing border issue through negotiations and diplomatic channels.

Malaysia deeply values its strong relations with both nations. In this regard, I urge Thailand and Cambodia to continue exercising restraint, take measures to de-escalate tensions, and work towards a peaceful and comprehensive resolution.

I am confident that the spirit of regional cooperation and ASEAN’s principles of peaceful dispute resolution will serve as a strong foundation in addressing any disagreements."