13 foreigners arrested in Thailand for allegedly running scam targeting Australians

Two alleged ringleaders among those arrested

The gang is believed to have promised victims in Australia returns of 7–10% per year from fake bond investments.

According to the AFP, the network had been operating for around 20 years, initially in other countries before its leaders relocated to Thailand early last year. The scam was previously busted in Indonesia before re-establishing operations in Thailand.

Jirapop said the group initially stayed in Pattaya before moving operations to Bangkok, where they recently held a planning meeting at a hotel in the Dok Mai subdistrict of Prawet district. From there, they moved to the Samut Prakan house, which they rented for approximately 120,000 baht per month.

Operating hours matched Australian business times

Police had been surveilling the property for several days before making the arrests. Officers noted that cars entered the property at 5am and left at 5.30pm, corresponding with Australia’s office hours of 9am to 6pm.

When police raided the property at 8.30am, they found the suspects inside a living room that had been converted into makeshift office cubicles.

The suspects claimed they were paid 3,000 Australian dollars per month, plus 2.5% commission on the funds they convinced victims to invest. They identified their bosses as Mark Dennis, 54, an Australian, and Mark Andrew Howship, 56, a Briton — both of whom were among those arrested.

Immigration to revoke visas and blacklist suspects

Pol Col Plern Klinpayom, deputy commander of Immigration Police Division 3, said all 13 suspects entered Thailand at different times and none had overstayed their visas. However, their visas would be revoked, and they would be blacklisted as persona non grata.

Australian authorities confirm scale of damage

Kristie-Lee Cressy of the AFP stated that the gang had caused significant financial harm to numerous victims in Australia, particularly over the past four years.