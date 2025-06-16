Thai Cyber Police Track Scam Millions to Cambodian Firm, Hun Sen Family Link Probed

Thai cyber police revealed today that significant sums of money, allegedly illicitly gained from online gambling and sophisticated call centre scams targeting Thai citizens, are being channelled into a Cambodian entity known as the "Huione Group."

While investigations are ongoing, authorities are examining a potential connection to a nephew of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Speaking at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) Headquarters in Muang Thong Thani, Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, the CCIB Commissioner, detailed how money from these widespread scams flows through multiple intermediary accounts, often 'mule' accounts, before being converted into cryptocurrency.

These digital assets are then, allegedly, converted back into cash or other tangible assets via the Huione Group.