Second Army Area to propose easing military confrontation during RBC meeting

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area, said on Monday that he would propose a reduction in military presence along the Thai-Cambodian border to ease tensions between the two countries.

Boonsin said the proposal to reduce troop deployments facing one another would be raised during the upcoming Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, which will be hosted by the Second Army Area in Ubon Ratchathani on June 27–28.

RBC to discuss troop reduction along border

The Regional Border Committee is a bilateral military mechanism aimed at facilitating dialogue between Thailand and Cambodia’s armed forces at the regional level. Meetings are typically co-chaired by regional army commanders or their equivalents from both sides.