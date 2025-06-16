Second Army Area to propose easing military confrontation during RBC meeting

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s Second Army Area, said on Monday that he would propose a reduction in military presence along the Thai-Cambodian border to ease tensions between the two countries.
Boonsin said the proposal to reduce troop deployments facing one another would be raised during the upcoming Regional Border Committee (RBC) meeting, which will be hosted by the Second Army Area in Ubon Ratchathani on June 27–28.
The Regional Border Committee is a bilateral military mechanism aimed at facilitating dialogue between Thailand and Cambodia’s armed forces at the regional level. Meetings are typically co-chaired by regional army commanders or their equivalents from both sides.
Boonsin said he would propose not only a reduction in troops but also the maintenance of skeleton forces at sensitive areas along the border.
Tensions escalated after a border skirmish at Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, on May 28, which led to an increased military presence on both sides.
“Now, the situation has eased and appears to be improving,” Boonsin said.
While Cambodia continues to insist on using a 1:200,000 scale map, Thailand maintains that it will rely on its 1:50,000 scale map to defend its territorial sovereignty, Boonsin stated.
“At present, the only area of concern is Chong Bok. However, the situation has calmed, and both sides have repositioned their troops to where they were last year,” he added.
Addressing concerns raised on Thai social media that Cambodian troops had aimed their artillery into Thailand, Boonsin said such positioning was a standard military practice.
“Artillery units must be aimed in certain directions for operational readiness. Troops would not point their artillery at their own country,” he explained.