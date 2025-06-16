Thai 2nd Army Region expresses concerns following JBC talks

1. The Thai and Cambodian governments believe that the demarcation of the land boundary will help resolve border disputes and strengthen the relationship between the two countries, also promoting cooperation between their peoples.

He questioned: Is this truly a good intention?

2. With this shared aspiration, both countries established the Thai-Cambodian JBC in 1997 to serve as the main mechanism for negotiations, surveys, and the demarcation of the land boundary.

He questioned: Does this mechanism reflect internationally recognised standards and intellectually developed countries?

3. Subsequently, in 2000, both governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (often referred to as MOU43) regarding the survey and demarcation of the land boundary. Under Article 3(1)(f), which stated that to produce maps of the surveyed and demarcated land.

He questioned: Does this imply updated boundary maps and markers based on watershed lines as defined by mutually recognised treaties and conventions?