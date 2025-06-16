Thai 2nd Army Region expresses concerns following JBC talks

Maj Gen Nutt Sri-in, posted the statement via his personal Facebook page on Monday (June 16), raising critical questions after the meeting in Phnom Penh last weekend. The post consists of his five skeptical questions
1. The Thai and Cambodian governments believe that the demarcation of the land boundary will help resolve border disputes and strengthen the relationship between the two countries, also promoting cooperation between their peoples.
He questioned: Is this truly a good intention?
2. With this shared aspiration, both countries established the Thai-Cambodian JBC in 1997 to serve as the main mechanism for negotiations, surveys, and the demarcation of the land boundary.
He questioned: Does this mechanism reflect internationally recognised standards and intellectually developed countries?
3. Subsequently, in 2000, both governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding (often referred to as MOU43) regarding the survey and demarcation of the land boundary. Under Article 3(1)(f), which stated that to produce maps of the surveyed and demarcated land.
He questioned: Does this imply updated boundary maps and markers based on watershed lines as defined by mutually recognised treaties and conventions?
4. Article 5 of MOU43 states that: “To facilitate the effective survey along the entire stretch of common land boundary, authorities of either government and agents shall not carry any work resulting in changes to the environment of the frontier zone.”
He questioned: Since the signing of MOU43, Cambodia has reportedly violated over 600 times by constructing casinos and buildings, clearing roads, and planting crops. Thailand has filed the protests, which have been largely ignored.
Furthermore, the recent incident involving the burning of the Tri Muk pavilion and trench excavation violates Thailand’s sovereignty. Cambodia refused to withdraw its forces despite negotiations, leading to clashes. Only after the intense pressure, they retreat. Is this the behaviour of a good neighbouring country?
5. Article 8 of MOU43 stated that: "Any disputes arising out of the interpretation or application of this MOU shall be settled peacefully by consultation and negotiation."
He questioned: If both countries are committed to a peaceful resolution through dialogue, why has Cambodia filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ)?