Cambodia’s worker recall may hit Thai construction, fruit trade

A source from the Thai Chamber of Commerce said that the escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have raised serious concerns within the private sector. Businesses are urging both governments to resolve the dispute swiftly through diplomatic dialogue, warning that prolonged uncertainty will be detrimental to both countries, which rely heavily on each other for trade and investment.

The source added that Cambodia’s call for its nationals to return home could impact the construction sector in Thailand, which employs a significant number of Cambodian workers. However, this shortfall could potentially be offset by workers from other neighbouring countries.

Still, the loss of income for Cambodian workers forced to return home would be significant, and any tit-for-tat escalation between the two governments, such as raising retaliatory measures, could derail or render the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) negotiations ineffective.

Regarding calls for a boycott of Thai products circulating in Cambodia, the source said the impact has so far been minimal and that consumer decisions will likely depend on product quality. However, if Cambodia were to impose a ban, it could increase imports from countries like China or Vietnam.

Ukris Wongthongsalee, President of the Chanthaburi Chamber of Commerce, also voiced concern, noting that Cambodian workers play a critical role in the province’s agricultural sector, particularly in fruit harvesting, sorting, and packaging. Cambodian labour accounts for more than 80% of the agricultural workforce in the region.

"The closure of the border checkpoints doesn’t just affect trade figures—it directly impacts the Cambodian labour force employed in Chanthaburi’s fruit processing facilities,” he said.

He also warned about the economic implications of temporary closures at two key checkpoints: Ban Laem in Pong Nam Ron district and the permanent crossing at Ban Phakkad in Khlong Yai district. Both are vital for cross-border trade, and even a one-week or one-month closure could lead to economic losses exceeding one billion baht.