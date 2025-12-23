Cool to cold across upper Thailand; Southern storms persist

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2025

Despite a weakening cool air mass, upper-level winds will keep upper Thailand chilly, especially in the early morning, as the lower South still faces scattered thunderstorms and locally higher waves in stormy areas.

  • A cool air mass is causing cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, with temperatures dropping as low as 14°C and frost on some mountain tops.
  • The South is experiencing persistent rainfall and isolated thunderstorms due to a north-east monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand.
  • Rain is forecast to increase and become heavy to very heavy in the lower South from December 25-28.
  • Mariners in the lower Gulf are warned of waves reaching 1-2 meters, and over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Another day of cold weather  

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Tuesday (December 23) says a cool air mass continues to cover upper Thailand, keeping conditions cool to cold, with the lowest temperature down to 14°C.

Bangkok will be cool with light morning mist.

The South will see more rainfall.

24-hour forecast

The high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand is weakening, while upper-level north-westerly winds continue to prevail over upper Thailand.

As a result, upper Thailand will remain cool to cold.

Mountain tops will be cold to very cold, with frost in some areas, while hilltops will be cool to cold.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the cold conditions.

In the South, rainfall is generally light, but there will still be isolated thunderstorms in the lower South, as the north-east monsoon continues to cover the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower South.

In the lower Gulf, waves will be 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Outlook: December 25–28

Rain will increase in the South, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas in the lower South, as the north-east monsoon strengthens over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Residents in the lower South should beware of hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall.

Cool to cold across upper Thailand; Southern storms persist

Thailand forecast from 6am Tuesday (December 23) to 6am Wednesday (December 24)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool with light morning mist.
  • Lowest temperature 22–23°C
  • Highest temperature 32–35°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with morning mist.
  • Lowest temperature 14–20°C
  • Highest temperature 28–34°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas; lowest temperature 2–12°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool with light morning mist.
  • Lowest temperature 18–22°C
  • Highest temperature 30–33°C
  • Hilltops: cool to cold; lowest temperature 8–14°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with light morning mist.
  • Lowest temperature 18–21°C
  • Highest temperature 32–34°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–20 km/h

East region

  • Cool with light morning mist.
  • Lowest temperature 19–24°C
  • Highest temperature 33–34°C
  • North-easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre

South region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning in the upper South, with thunderstorms in 10% of areas, mainly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
  • Lowest temperature 19–23°C
  • Highest temperature 32–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: north-easterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: north-easterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

South region (west coast)

  • Cool in the morning in the upper South, with light rain in some areas in the lower South.
  • Lowest temperature 21–24°C
  • Highest temperature 33–34°C
  • North-easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, with waves over 1 metre offshore

Cool to cold across upper Thailand; Southern storms persist

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy