Cool to cold across upper Thailand; Southern storms persist

Another day of cold weather

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Tuesday (December 23) says a cool air mass continues to cover upper Thailand, keeping conditions cool to cold, with the lowest temperature down to 14°C.

Bangkok will be cool with light morning mist.

The South will see more rainfall.

24-hour forecast

The high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand is weakening, while upper-level north-westerly winds continue to prevail over upper Thailand.

As a result, upper Thailand will remain cool to cold.

Mountain tops will be cold to very cold, with frost in some areas, while hilltops will be cool to cold.

People are advised to take care of their health due to the cold conditions.

In the South, rainfall is generally light, but there will still be isolated thunderstorms in the lower South, as the north-east monsoon continues to cover the lower Gulf of Thailand and the lower South.

In the lower Gulf, waves will be 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.