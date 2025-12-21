Upper Thailand stays cold as high pressure lingers; Southern showers fade

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2025

Cool mornings persist nationwide, while the South sees fewer showers and calmer seas, with isolated storms still possible.

  • A lingering high-pressure system is causing continued cold weather in Upper Thailand, with temperatures in the North dropping as low as 14°C.
  • Rainfall in Southern Thailand is diminishing due to a weakening north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand.
  • Bangkok and the Central region will experience cool mornings, while mountaintops in the North may see frost.

“Cold spell continues.” The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) weather forecast for Sunday (December 21) indicates that Upper Thailand will remain cold, with lows of 14°C in the North.

Bangkok will be cool in the morning, while rain is expected to ease in the South.

24-Hour Forecast

The North and Northeast will experience cool to cold conditions.

The Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East will be cool in the morning, as upper-level north-westerly winds continue to cover Upper Thailand, alongside a high-pressure system.

People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather.

In the South, rainfall will be limited as the north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South weakens.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, rising to above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Dust/haze

Upper Thailand is seeing moderate accumulation of dust and haze due to moderate ventilation.

Thailand weather forecast from 6am Sunday (December 21) to 6am Monday (December 22)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Low: 22–23°C
  • High: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–20km/h

Northern region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog.
  • Low: 14–18°C
  • High: 27–33°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold with frost in some areas.
  • Low: 3–14°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–15km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool to cold in the morning.
  • Low: 15–20°C
  • High: 29–33°C
  • High ground: cool to cold. Low: 10–15°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–20km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Low: 18–20°C
  • High: 31–33°C
  • North-easterly winds: 10–20km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Low: 17–22°C
  • High: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly winds: 15–30km/h
  • Sea waves: around 1 metre

Southern region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Low: 20–23°C
  • High: 30–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: north-easterly winds 15–30km/h, waves around 1 metre
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: north-easterly winds 15–35km/h, waves 1–2 metres, above 2 metres in thundershowers

Southern region (west coast)

  • Isolated light rain.
  • Low: 21–23°C
  • High: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly winds: 15–35km/h; waves around 1 metre, 1–2 metres offshore; above 2 metres in thundershowers
