Upper Thailand stays cold as high pressure lingers; Southern showers fade

24-Hour Forecast

The North and Northeast will experience cool to cold conditions.

The Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East will be cool in the morning, as upper-level north-westerly winds continue to cover Upper Thailand, alongside a high-pressure system.

People in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the cold weather.

In the South, rainfall will be limited as the north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South weakens.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, rising to above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Dust/haze

Upper Thailand is seeing moderate accumulation of dust and haze due to moderate ventilation.