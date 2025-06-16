Thailand denies JBC discussed Cambodia’s ICJ plan over disputed border sites

Following the sixth meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) held from June 14 to 15 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s Secretariat of State of Border Affairs issued a statement on Sunday afternoon (June 15), claiming that the talks had included discussions on four disputed sites being brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

These locations are the Emerald Triangle area, Ta Muen Thom Temple, Ta Muen Toch Temple, and Ta Kwai Temple.

Later that same night at 10pm, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal clarification, dismissing widespread misunderstanding and confirming that no such issue was on the agenda.



