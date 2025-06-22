PM orders urgent crackdown on scammers and cybercrime at Thai borders

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub announced on Saturday (June 21) that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered the urgent implementation of a national policy to crack down on all forms of call centre scams, online fraud, and illegal gambling, which are now considered threats to national security.
Jirayu confirmed that the recent press briefing by Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong on June 19 was a direct result of measures implemented earlier this month. These included adjustments to the opening and closure of border checkpoints between Thailand and Cambodia on June 7.
Since then, statistics show a significant decline in scam-related activity, providing greater protection for Thai citizens from criminal networks undermining national stability.
The government also referred to a recent United Nations report identifying Cambodia as a new global hub for cybercrime. The special report, titled "UN agency map reveals Cambodia as global scammer hub", indicated that Cambodia has overtaken Myanmar as the regional centre for call centre scam operations, based on findings by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
Jirayu stated that, while Thailand’s western border with Myanmar has seen a substantial drop in illegal activity due to decisive operations—including cutting off electricity, water, and internet access to scam compounds—there are worrying signs that syndicates along the eastern border are adapting. He warned that Thai nationals who knowingly work for these criminal groups are effectively harming their own people.
“The government will not allow national security to be compromised or Thai citizens to be deceived any longer,” Jirayu said. “This issue is being treated as a national priority.”
On Monday (June 23), Prime Minister is set to convene a high-level meeting to address cross-border crime, with a focus on threats to national security such as drug trafficking, money laundering, cybercrime, human trafficking, and other forms of transnational crime along Thailand’s northern, southern, eastern, and western borders.
Jirayu added that some criminal groups have begun altering their methods after border closures were enforced. Intelligence reports suggest that Thai nationals previously crossing via border passes are now obtaining passports and flying to nearby Cambodian cities such as Siem Reap and Phnom Penh, where syndicates pick them up and return them to border zones to resume illegal activities.
“Following the Monday meeting, the government will announce new measures to combat transnational cybercrime and protect the Thai public,” Jirayu said.