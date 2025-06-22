PM orders urgent crackdown on scammers and cybercrime at Thai borders

“The government will not allow national security to be compromised or Thai citizens to be deceived any longer,” Jirayu said. “This issue is being treated as a national priority.”

On Monday (June 23), Prime Minister is set to convene a high-level meeting to address cross-border crime, with a focus on threats to national security such as drug trafficking, money laundering, cybercrime, human trafficking, and other forms of transnational crime along Thailand’s northern, southern, eastern, and western borders.

Jirayu added that some criminal groups have begun altering their methods after border closures were enforced. Intelligence reports suggest that Thai nationals previously crossing via border passes are now obtaining passports and flying to nearby Cambodian cities such as Siem Reap and Phnom Penh, where syndicates pick them up and return them to border zones to resume illegal activities.

“Following the Monday meeting, the government will announce new measures to combat transnational cybercrime and protect the Thai public,” Jirayu said.

