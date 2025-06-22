Boonsin makes first move by closing Chong Sai Taku crossingt in Buri Ram

The 2nd Army Region has issued a special order to shut down the Chong Sai Taku border trade point in Chanthop Phet subdistrict, Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram province, effective immediately from Saturday (June 21 2025), citing national security and territorial integrity.

The order, signed by Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, was formalised as Order No. 176/2568 under the authority of Royal Thai Army Order No. 806/2568.