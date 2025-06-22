Boonsin makes first move by closing Chong Sai Taku crossingt in Buri Ram

The 2nd Army Region has issued a special order to shut down the Chong Sai Taku border trade point in Chanthop Phet subdistrict, Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram province, effective immediately from Saturday (June 21 2025), citing national security and territorial integrity.
The order, signed by Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, was formalised as Order No. 176/2568 under the authority of Royal Thai Army Order No. 806/2568.
The latter grants the Suranaree Task Force full control over the opening and closure of all border crossings along the Thai-Cambodian frontier within its jurisdiction.
The directive was issued as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of Thai citizens and safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the army statement.
The 2nd Army Region said the move was also aimed at maintaining order and enhancing the country’s border security operations.
The temporary trade crossing has now been closed indefinitely until further notice.