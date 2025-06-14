A general at ease: Lt Gen Boonsin’s quiet weekends amid Thai-Cambodian tensions

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, firmly rejected the possibility of the Thai-Cambodian border dispute being brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during a special lecture on June 14, 2025, to fifth-year cadets at Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy.
Addressing the issue of three contested temples and Chong Bok Pass, Boonsin asserted that Thailand would not agree to ICJ arbitration.
"For the ICJ to consider a case, both parties must give their consent. If one side refuses, the court will not accept it — and the Thai government will use this approach," he explained.
“There is no need to worry about going to the ICJ,” he added. “I’ve already told the government — there is no need to go. This has nothing to do with us.”
Boonsin ended his remarks with a defiant statement: “This land has been ours for a long time. If they want it, then we settle it in a duel — simple as that,” Boonsin declared.
At this moment in Thai public life, few names resonate more than that of Lt Gen Boonsin. Fondly known as “Big Kung”, his striking resemblance to beloved luk thung singer Monkaen Kaenkoon has even earned him the nickname “Monkaen Commander.”
Nation Photo was given exclusive access to Boonsin’s private residence inside Suranaree Military Camp, where he offered a glimpse into his modest weekend routine — a rare pause in a schedule packed with military responsibilities.
On average, he said, he has just 3 to 4 days off per month, the rest devoted to overseeing complex and demanding operations across the Northeast.
Every morning begins with a simple ritual: dressed in casual clothes, he offers alms to monks in front of his residence — a familiar image to those in the camp.
He then takes time to greet his two adopted stray dogs, “Porjai” and “Maneedaeng”, whom he now lovingly cares for under his roof.
After feeding the dogs, Boonsin retreats to the Buddha room on the second floor, where he engages in prayer and meditation — spiritual routines he views as essential for maintaining inner strength amidst the pressures of leadership.
Physical fitness is another non-negotiable part of his daily routine. He begins his workout with a light jog around the Bung Ta Lua Water Park, followed by a minimalist bodyweight fitness session at home, using just three pieces of equipment. “You don’t need a lot to stay strong,” he says. “You just need discipline.”
“You have to be prepared at all times — sometimes I have to travel far, spend hours in helicopters or vehicles. Good health is essential,” he adds.
But for Boonsin, mental resilience is just as critical as physical readiness. His unwavering commitment to “Nation, Religion, Monarchy, and People” serves as his guiding principle — one he is prepared to uphold with his life.
One aspect of his leadership that often goes unnoticed is his deep support for Buddhism. For Boonsin, religion is not merely ceremonial — it's the moral anchor of society. “Religion uplifts the soul. It’s a source of virtue."
Among Boonsin’s regular duties each month is a mission rooted not in combat, but in compassion. Whether delivering daily essentials to soldiers, local schools, and nearby communities, or supporting temples through donations and merit-making, his schedule consistently includes acts of service and spiritual giving.
One of his most personal goals is to donate Buddha statues to 20 temples across the Northeast before his retirement, now just three months away. To date, 14 temples have received the offerings, with six more to go before his heartfelt promise is fulfilled.
Despite his stoic, composed presence — often likened to a calm tiger — Boonsin balances humility with firmness. Courteous but never weak, resolute when defending national sovereignty, he projects the discipline of a soldier and the kindness of a teacher.
Behind the camouflage uniform lies a man whose personal life is grounded in simplicity, humility, and generosity. Those who work closely with him speak of his warmth, quiet strength, and deep empathy — qualities that earn both respect and affection.
This is the lesser-seen side of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang — not just a commander of soldiers, but a quiet force of compassion and conviction.
Story and photos by Sopon Susena