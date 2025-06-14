A general at ease: Lt Gen Boonsin’s quiet weekends amid Thai-Cambodian tensions

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, firmly rejected the possibility of the Thai-Cambodian border dispute being brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during a special lecture on June 14, 2025, to fifth-year cadets at Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy.

Addressing the issue of three contested temples and Chong Bok Pass, Boonsin asserted that Thailand would not agree to ICJ arbitration.

"For the ICJ to consider a case, both parties must give their consent. If one side refuses, the court will not accept it — and the Thai government will use this approach," he explained.

“There is no need to worry about going to the ICJ,” he added. “I’ve already told the government — there is no need to go. This has nothing to do with us.”

Boonsin ended his remarks with a defiant statement: “This land has been ours for a long time. If they want it, then we settle it in a duel — simple as that,” Boonsin declared.