Thai military releases aerial evidence of Cambodian military buildup before border clash

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) on Tuesday released a set of aerial maps and images comparing past and recent military activity in the disputed Chong Bok border area of Ubon Ratchathani Province. The release follows the May 28 clash between Thai and Cambodian troops.

According to RTARF spokesman Maj Gen Withai Laithomya, the aerial data documents changes in terrain and movement from as far back as 1954, with updates from 1977, 1984, 1996, 2003, 2010, and 2018. The images show that, for over 70 years, neither side had settled or actively used the disputed area — contradicting Cambodian claims of long-standing occupation.

The red boundary line on the map reflects the territorial line recognised by Thailand, separating it from Cambodia and Laos. The clash zone lies on what Thailand identifies as its side of the border, said Withai.

He stated that comparative aerial images from 2020 to April 2025 show increased Cambodian military activity. In just one month — from April to May 24, 2025, just days before the May 28 clash — the images clearly show the construction of military trenches, which are suspected to serve as defensive and logistical routes.