Thailand and Cambodia reduce border tensions through peaceful negotiation: Phumtham

Phumtham made this remark after Thai and Cambodian troops agreed on Sunday to reposition their forces to the situation as it was in 2024.
He explained that the development resulted from various factors and was part of an ongoing process involving discussions at all levels, from the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister to the military. Thai military attachés in Cambodia served as key coordinators in these discussions.
On Sunday, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution, stating that war would be futile. Phumtham noted that, as the Defence Minister, he bore the responsibility of making combat decisions, but acknowledged that losses would be suffered on both sides.
“The crucial question is how to end the situation without any casualties,” he stated. “Our main objective is to reduce confrontation. During discussions, we found that misunderstandings existed on both sides. Since negotiations had not yet concluded, further dialogue was necessary.”
Phumtham further elaborated that the Cambodian military had coordinated via Thai military attachés, requesting a joint survey of the area. In response, Thailand sent the deputy chief of the 2nd Army Region, who was well-acquainted with the terrain and maintained strong military relations, as a representative to engage in discussions.
Cambodia eventually agreed to the proposal for a joint survey and the filling of trenches that had been dug. They also requested that forces be repositioned to their previous locations from 2024.
“This marks a successful step towards ending confrontation, which was our primary goal to gradually de-escalate the situation. As of now, the matter has been resolved,” Phumtham said.
“The next phase is the negotiations within the Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) on June 14. The discussion agenda remains unchanged.”
He stated that Thailand aimed to clarify border demarcations and determine how to manage them until a final decision was made. He believed that the overall atmosphere would gradually improve.
Regarding the Ta Moen Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, and Ta Krabei Temples, Phumtham said they would not be included in the JBC negotiations. However, if Cambodia raised the issue, Thailand would be willing to listen.
On the matter of border closures, he noted that commanders of the 1st and 2nd Army Regions, as well as the Chanthaburi task force, had been instructed to implement measures progressively. Thailand sought to avoid bloodshed entirely.
“The lives of border residents on both sides, as well as our soldiers, are paramount. We want to resolve the issue without resorting to violence that would cause harm,” he emphasised.
He added that Deputy Defence Minister Gen Natthapon Nakpanich had been assigned to coordinate with all military branches. Phumtham explained that he would focus on significant matters, and for any arising issues, decisions would be made and communicated promptly.
“We must extend our gratitude to all sectors and the people of both nations, who have exercised patience despite occasional emotions. Ultimately, everything has concluded peacefully,” he remarked.
Phumtham confirmed that border closure measures would be reviewed based on the situation. He stressed that, at present, the border was not officially closed but subject to time and personnel restrictions.
He also assured that these measures had not affected trade and that reports were being continuously provided to the Prime Minister.
When asked whether Sunday’s success was due to the border closure measures, Phumtham responded that it likely resulted from multiple strategies. He highlighted the importance of direct discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his father, Hun Sen.
“Once mutual understanding was achieved, military-level coordination followed naturally,” he explained.
Regarding Cambodia’s deployment of approximately 10,000 troops along the border, Phumtham stated that the situation would need to be monitored but expressed confidence that tensions would gradually subside.