Thailand and Cambodia reduce border tensions through peaceful negotiation: Phumtham

Phumtham made this remark after Thai and Cambodian troops agreed on Sunday to reposition their forces to the situation as it was in 2024.

He explained that the development resulted from various factors and was part of an ongoing process involving discussions at all levels, from the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister to the military. Thai military attachés in Cambodia served as key coordinators in these discussions.

On Sunday, Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen expressed his desire for a peaceful resolution, stating that war would be futile. Phumtham noted that, as the Defence Minister, he bore the responsibility of making combat decisions, but acknowledged that losses would be suffered on both sides.

“The crucial question is how to end the situation without any casualties,” he stated. “Our main objective is to reduce confrontation. During discussions, we found that misunderstandings existed on both sides. Since negotiations had not yet concluded, further dialogue was necessary.”