Phumtham cancels Paris trip to monitor three key developments

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has cancelled his planned trip to Paris next week in order to monitor three key developments involving former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Thai-Cambodian relations, a source said.

The source revealed that Phumtham decided to withdraw from the military meeting and airshow scheduled for June 15–19 in Paris so he could remain in the country to closely follow events occurring on June 12, 13 and 14.

On June12, the Medical Council of Thailand is due to meet to decide whether to reaffirm its resolution to punish three doctors who gave opinions that were used as justification for allowing Thaksin to stay at the Police General Hospital for six months instead of serving time in Bangkok Remand Prison.