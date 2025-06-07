Phumtham issues 4-point statement following Cambodia\'s refusal to decrease tensions at border

The statement, issued at 7:00 AM on June 7, reads as follows:

"On 5 June 2025, I had a bilateral discussion with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of the Kingdom of Cambodia to exchange views concerning the border situation in the Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province, Kingdom of Thailand.

Subsequent to the meeting, certain information disseminated to the public has been found to be inconsistent with the substance of the discussion. It is deeply regrettable that the constructive proposals, which could have paved the way for de-escalation and the promotion of peace, have been rejected. Furthermore, there has been a reinforcement of military presence, which has exacerbated tensions along the border. Consequently, the Royal Thai Government has deemed it necessary to implement additional measures and to reinforce our military posture accordingly.

I wish to reiterate the following positions of the Royal Thai Government, which I have discussed with the Prime Minister:

1. Thailand unequivocally rejects any violation of its sovereignty under any circumstances and stands resolute in its determination to defend and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

2. I reaffirm my full support for the Royal Thai Armed Forces in the execution of their duties and extend my profound encouragement to all military personnel currently engaged in the defence of our homeland. I emphasize that all actions undertaken by the Thai side shall be guided by the paramount considerations of protecting the lives, safety, and well-being of the Thai people residing in border areas, as well as the welfare of the military personnel selflessly performing their duties.