Thailand urges Cambodian troops to withdraw, seeks peace, says Phumtham

His remarks came following discussions with Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha on Thursday regarding border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia in Ubon Ratchathani.

Phumtham explained that the conversation was conducted with caution to prevent escalation, marking his first personal meeting with Tea Seiha.

"The framework of our talks revolved around how we could de-escalate the situation,” he explained, “The Thai government has made it clear that it does not want war. We are not concerned about potential armed conflict, but we do not want losses to occur."

Given the longstanding relations between Thailand and Cambodia, Phumtham expressed confidence that diplomatic discussions would be effective. "In summary, I conveyed that once both countries understand each other's positions, discussions should be held directly between the concerned parties," he stated.

He also affirmed that Thailand would not bring the matter before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), explaining that Thailand has not recognised the jurisdiction of the ICJ since 1960, and that Cambodia has the right to proceed as it sees fit.