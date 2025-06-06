Thailand urges Cambodian troops to withdraw, seeks peace, says Phumtham

His remarks came following discussions with Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha on Thursday regarding border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia in Ubon Ratchathani.
Phumtham explained that the conversation was conducted with caution to prevent escalation, marking his first personal meeting with Tea Seiha.
"The framework of our talks revolved around how we could de-escalate the situation,” he explained, “The Thai government has made it clear that it does not want war. We are not concerned about potential armed conflict, but we do not want losses to occur."
Given the longstanding relations between Thailand and Cambodia, Phumtham expressed confidence that diplomatic discussions would be effective. "In summary, I conveyed that once both countries understand each other's positions, discussions should be held directly between the concerned parties," he stated.
He also affirmed that Thailand would not bring the matter before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), explaining that Thailand has not recognised the jurisdiction of the ICJ since 1960, and that Cambodia has the right to proceed as it sees fit.
Phumtham noted that his proposal to the Cambodian Defence Minister included withdrawing troops to the positions agreed upon in 2024, specifically around the Trimuk Pavilion, a location roughly 150-200 metres from the current disputed area.
"The upcoming Thailand-Cambodia Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting on June 14 will involve reviewing maps and discussing key matters. If an agreement cannot be reached, JBC representatives will visit the site to assess the situation," he said.
Additionally, he mentioned that other measures would be discussed and, if necessary, implemented to manage the situation.
According to Phumtham, Cambodian officials indicated their desire to avoid war and prevent the issue from escalating further. "Cambodia found my proposals interesting, and their officials will present them to Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen for further consideration," he added.
When asked about academic suggestions that a special advisory committee be established to support the government on this issue, Phumtham stated that such measures were already in place, with both the National Security Council (NSC) and the Foreign Ministry involved.
He explained that the NSC had initially held preliminary meetings, with a larger session taking place today to analyse the situation and discuss potential solutions. "If conclusions are reached regarding my proposals, I will provide updates," he assured.
Phumtham also reaffirmed that Cambodia had not put forward any additional proposals.
Regarding the upcoming Thailand-Cambodia JBC meeting, Phumtham confirmed that it would proceed as planned. However, he cautioned against misinformation, noting that his meeting with Cambodian troops on Thursday had sparked criticism, with some questioning his authority.
"I think we need to put an end to this. It only complicates efforts to resolve the issue," he stated. "I am not afraid of war. If conflict arises, the first to suffer will be the frontline troops and civilians along the border."
"We are not fearful if war becomes inevitable, but there is no need to incite conflict. War has never benefited anyone. Let’s ensure that any claims made are based on facts," he added.