Phumtham: No compromise on sovereignty, gov’t backs military

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai spoke to the media on Wednesday (June 4, 2025) after visiting Nam Yuen District in Ubon Ratchathani province, where he received a situational briefing from the Suranaree Task Force regarding the Thai-Cambodian border tensions following a reported clash near the Chong Bok checkpoint.

Phumtham stated that although he had been kept informed of developments, the purpose of his visit was to personally offer moral support to frontline troops.

“The forces here are fully prepared to handle any situation. I wanted to see things for myself,” he said. He added that initial assessments showed that reports of newly planted landmines by Cambodian soldiers were inaccurate — the devices found were remnants from the past. “These kinds of misleading reports only deepen misunderstanding and damage trust,” he cautioned.

“I want us to pay closer attention. We heard about landmines, but it turns out that wasn’t the case. Still, that’s not the main point. The important thing is to visit the area and reaffirm that the government’s policy is firmly in place — and our forces must remain committed to it,” he said.

Phumtham reiterated the government's long-standing awareness and appreciation of the military’s role in safeguarding national sovereignty. Referring to past tensions, including the burning of a border pavilion, he affirmed that ongoing dialogue had helped maintain stability.

“If funding is needed for improving operational flexibility, especially in the long term, the government is more than willing to support it. When it comes to sovereignty, we cannot and will not compromise.”