Phumtham: No compromise on sovereignty, gov’t backs military

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai spoke to the media on Wednesday (June 4, 2025) after visiting Nam Yuen District in Ubon Ratchathani province, where he received a situational briefing from the Suranaree Task Force regarding the Thai-Cambodian border tensions following a reported clash near the Chong Bok checkpoint.
Phumtham stated that although he had been kept informed of developments, the purpose of his visit was to personally offer moral support to frontline troops.
“The forces here are fully prepared to handle any situation. I wanted to see things for myself,” he said. He added that initial assessments showed that reports of newly planted landmines by Cambodian soldiers were inaccurate — the devices found were remnants from the past. “These kinds of misleading reports only deepen misunderstanding and damage trust,” he cautioned.
“I want us to pay closer attention. We heard about landmines, but it turns out that wasn’t the case. Still, that’s not the main point. The important thing is to visit the area and reaffirm that the government’s policy is firmly in place — and our forces must remain committed to it,” he said.
Phumtham reiterated the government's long-standing awareness and appreciation of the military’s role in safeguarding national sovereignty. Referring to past tensions, including the burning of a border pavilion, he affirmed that ongoing dialogue had helped maintain stability.
“If funding is needed for improving operational flexibility, especially in the long term, the government is more than willing to support it. When it comes to sovereignty, we cannot and will not compromise.”
He emphasised that Thailand remains committed to a peaceful resolution. “We’ve agreed from the outset that our current approach reflects what the international community wants to see. We haven’t lost any sovereignty. For any specific issues, we prefer to resolve them through direct dialogue. While some may want to expand the issue to other sites or temples, we are focused on addressing the exact points of conflict,” he explained.
Phumtham added that Thailand is employing a proactive diplomatic strategy, beginning with small-scale efforts and gradually escalating as necessary. “We’ve agreed that we’ll maintain ongoing communication, and our priority is always the safety of the local population. However, if there are clear signs that heightened measures are required, we are prepared. As of now, everything on the ground is under control.”
He commended the Second Army Region commander for his effective leadership. “Everything has been managed flawlessly. Our troops have shown great discipline. That’s important because if emotions take over, things can escalate quickly. I urge everyone to remain calm and exercise the utmost restraint. We will exhaust every peaceful option available.”
As for any further response, he noted, “We — including the regional commander, Army Chief, Deputy Defence Minister, Foreign Minister, and myself — will coordinate. If anything escalates, frontline units must immediately report to us so we can respond swiftly.”
When asked what message he wanted to convey to the public regarding recent reports, Phumtham said, “I urge the Thai people to remain calm and use wisdom in interpreting the situation. The country is facing an international challenge, and the most important thing right now is to stay composed.”
He affirmed the government’s unwavering stance: “Rest assured, the government will protect the nation’s sovereignty — which is our top priority. As the Prime Minister said this morning, it’s like our national anthem: Thai people love peace, but we will not allow anyone to violate our sovereignty.”
He concluded by stressing unity: “There is no divide between the military and political leadership. We are aligned. The armed forces, policymakers, and the majority of Thai people love their country. No one will tolerate a breach of our sovereignty. What matters most in times like these is national unity. I’ve already told our troops — don’t be afraid. The government is fully behind you.”