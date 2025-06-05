Thai govt urged to strengthen military unity amid Cambodia border dispute

Paradorn emphasised the importance of government policies in addressing the current situation, explaining that actions must follow a structured approach, with the use of weaponry as an absolute last resort.

He noted that several measures could be employed to halt hostilities and gain leverage over Cambodia, including the closure of border relaxation points and permanent border crossings, escalating to shutting down gateways and communication links with Thailand if Cambodian troops fail to withdraw from the disputed areas within the stipulated timeframe.

He further stated that military drills are a standard practice aimed at boosting the morale of the 2nd Army Region, which has been under pressure due to the ongoing issue.

“A professional military force must be ready for combat, displaying authority and strategic adaptability, while politicians must demonstrate maturity and leadership. The military follows the government's lead, and when both align, this situation can certainly be resolved,” he concluded.

International political responses are also crucial

Pannika Wanich, spokeswoman for the Progressive Movement, stated that diplomatic countermeasures are among the tools that can help resolve the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute without leading to war.

She warned that relying on the relationship between Thai and Cambodian leaders would not effectively solve the problem, arguing that such an approach could undermine public confidence in the government and heighten the risk of a military coup.

“International relations are conducted at the state-to-state level—personal ties should not be mixed into the equation,” she said, cautioning that an overreliance on personal connections would only lead Thailand towards disaster.

Pannika highlighted that there are numerous ways to resolve the dispute without resorting to war. Among them, she recommended addressing the issue bilaterally using existing mechanisms rather than taking a multilateral approach, enabling Thailand to counter any underlying intentions behind the conflict.

Noting that warfare leads to loss of lives and resources, she expressed doubt that the upcoming JBC meeting would effectively resolve the issue.

Instead, she advised Thailand to establish leverage against Cambodia ahead of negotiations by implementing measures such as cutting electricity and internet access, freezing assets linked to call centre syndicates operating along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

She argued that such actions would strengthen Thailand’s negotiating position and benefit its citizens.

“We must ensure a balanced approach without escalating into conflict,” she asserted. “There’s no need to worry that diplomatic countermeasures equate to fuelling tensions. If handled wisely with clear objectives, war will not arise.”

Pannika also stressed that the government must remain patient in the face of provocations and provide support to those affected by the situation, while the military must strictly adhere to the directives of the civilian government to navigate through the crisis effectively.