Govt Statement: Thailand to resolve cambodia issue in all aspects

Government Statement on the Thai–Cambodian Border Situation

The Thai government affirms its utmost commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. In response to the recent incident, the government underscores its adherence to peaceful conflict resolution, in full accordance with international law and humanitarian principles.

The situation began on 28 May 2025, when Thai forces were conducting routine patrols within Thai territory, along a demarcation line that had long been observed by both sides. A brief skirmish occurred between Thai and Cambodian troops in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province.

As a result of this clash, Thai forces were compelled to take defensive action to protect national territory. These actions were conducted strictly within the framework of international law.

In the aftermath of the incident, both the Thai and Cambodian governments have engaged in close dialogue at all levels. Notably, the Prime Ministers of both countries have personally spoken, expressing mutual concern over the situation. As a result of these discussions, both sides agreed to work together to de-escalate tensions and restore normalcy. They also reaffirmed their commitment to utilising existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve the issue, one of which is the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), as previously discussed by the Commanders-in-Chief of both nations on May 29, 2025.