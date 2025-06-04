Govt Statement: Thailand to resolve cambodia issue in all aspects

Government Statement on the Thai–Cambodian Border Situation
The Thai government affirms its utmost commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. In response to the recent incident, the government underscores its adherence to peaceful conflict resolution, in full accordance with international law and humanitarian principles.
The situation began on 28 May 2025, when Thai forces were conducting routine patrols within Thai territory, along a demarcation line that had long been observed by both sides. A brief skirmish occurred between Thai and Cambodian troops in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province.
As a result of this clash, Thai forces were compelled to take defensive action to protect national territory. These actions were conducted strictly within the framework of international law.
In the aftermath of the incident, both the Thai and Cambodian governments have engaged in close dialogue at all levels. Notably, the Prime Ministers of both countries have personally spoken, expressing mutual concern over the situation. As a result of these discussions, both sides agreed to work together to de-escalate tensions and restore normalcy. They also reaffirmed their commitment to utilising existing bilateral mechanisms to resolve the issue, one of which is the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), as previously discussed by the Commanders-in-Chief of both nations on May 29, 2025.
Regarding Cambodia’s indication that it may consider involving judicial or third-party mechanisms, the Thai government wishes to clarify its firm commitment, as a neighbouring country, to resolve all matters peacefully through dialogue. Thailand remains fully committed to international law, relevant treaties and agreements, including the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), and objective evidence such as satellite imagery. Thailand stands ready to engage in bilateral talks through established mechanisms, such as the JBC, which was formed under the 2000 MOU to facilitate technical discussions on boundary demarcation and surveying. The Cambodian side has agreed to Thailand’s proposal to convene the next JBC meeting, to be hosted by Cambodia, on 14 June 2025.
The General Border Committee (GBC), which operates at the ministerial level under the respective Ministers of Defence, and the Regional Border Committee (RBC), led by regional army commanders, are the primary mechanisms responsible for maintaining peace and order along the Thai–Cambodian border. Both governments have also agreed on the importance of proactive public communication to prevent misunderstandings between the peoples of the two nations.
The Thai government reaffirms that the overall situation along the Thai–Cambodian border remains calm and under control. The public is encouraged to remain confident that all relevant agencies are acting with full diligence and coordination to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and uphold its legal rights. The government remains confident that Thailand and Cambodia will continue to resolve differences peacefully, based on the principles of good neighbourliness, mutual respect, and regional solidarity as members of the ASEAN family, ensuring the safety and well-being of all people living along the border.