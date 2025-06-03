Thai army denies sending spy drone across the border into Cambodia

The Royal Thai Army has firmly denied an online report by Cambodian media alleging that a Thai drone was flown across the border to spy on Cambodian troops.

Major General Winthai Suvari, the army’s spokesman, stated that the Thai military does not require drones for such surveillance, as Cambodian troop movements are often visible through social media and public online sources.

Winthai also rejected claims that the drone shown in a report by Fresh News TV, a Cambodian online media outlet, belonged to the Thai army.