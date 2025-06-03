Thai army denies sending spy drone across the border into Cambodia

The Royal Thai Army has firmly denied an online report by Cambodian media alleging that a Thai drone was flown across the border to spy on Cambodian troops.
Major General Winthai Suvari, the army’s spokesman, stated that the Thai military does not require drones for such surveillance, as Cambodian troop movements are often visible through social media and public online sources.
Winthai also rejected claims that the drone shown in a report by Fresh News TV, a Cambodian online media outlet, belonged to the Thai army.
Fresh News TV had released a video clip showing three Cambodian soldiers, one of whom was holding a drone. In the clip, a soldier claimed he had shot down a drone allegedly flown by the Thai military in violation of Cambodian airspace, accusing Thailand of increasing incursions to monitor Cambodian troop positions.
The soldier further claimed that the drone had been seized on Monday.
Winthai dismissed the report as fabricated, urging Thai citizens to follow information from credible sources only. He stated that most Cambodian media reports on the issue were false.
He clarified that both Thai and Cambodian forces possess drones, and the one shown in the video did not belong to the Thai military.
Winthai also pointed out that the area in Ubon Ratchathani near the border remains undemarcated, so drone activity in the vicinity cannot definitively be attributed to territorial violations.
“I reaffirm that we have not sent a drone into Cambodia, and the drone shown in the report does not belong to the Thai army,” Winthai said.
“Movements of Cambodian troops and weapons have already been widely posted on social media — we have no need to use a drone.”