Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket prepare border evacuation amid tension with Cambodia

The governors of Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket have convened high-level meetings to prepare for the potential evacuation of villagers living along the Thai-Cambodian border, should tensions with Cambodia escalate further, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to the Interior Minister and ministry spokeswoman, said Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed governors of border provinces to intensify security for local communities after a skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops occurred at the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani on 28 May.
According to Traisulee, Anutin emphasised that protecting civilian lives must be the top priority amid the rising tensions and possibility of further confrontations along the frontier.
Following the minister’s directive, Ubon Ratchathani Governor Adisak Noisuwan chaired a meeting on Monday to formulate evacuation procedures for residents of Nam Yuen district, where the contested Chong Bok area is located.
The meeting was attended by district chiefs, heads of relevant agencies, Nam Yuen Hospital, tambon officials, and local administrative organisations. Officials reviewed the potential risks and designated temporary shelters for affected communities in the event of an emergency evacuation.
Each phase of the evacuation process was discussed in detail to ensure that operations would proceed smoothly and efficiently in case of renewed hostilities.
Si Sa Ket Governor Anupong Suksomnit also convened a meeting to assess the situation and prepare evacuation protocols for residents in Kantharalak district, which borders Cambodia.
The meeting evaluated the current level of border tension and reviewed all steps necessary to safeguard villages along the border if conflict breaks out.
Both provinces remain on high alert, ready to respond swiftly should the border dispute with Cambodia deteriorate further.