Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket prepare border evacuation amid tension with Cambodia

The governors of Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket have convened high-level meetings to prepare for the potential evacuation of villagers living along the Thai-Cambodian border, should tensions with Cambodia escalate further, the Interior Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Orders Heightened Security

Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to the Interior Minister and ministry spokeswoman, said Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed governors of border provinces to intensify security for local communities after a skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops occurred at the Chong Bok Pass in Ubon Ratchathani on 28 May.