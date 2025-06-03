Thailand files formal protest to Cambodia, pushes for JBC meeting to ease tensions

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa revealed during the OECD Ministerial Meeting in Paris on Monday that Thailand has closely monitored the Thai-Cambodian border situation and emphasized a peaceful approach to resolve the issue. He confirmed that Thailand has officially filed a protest letter to Cambodia.

Maris stated that upon arriving in France for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) meeting, he immediately held an online meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to establish a unified approach. The priority is to use diplomatic mechanisms to de-escalate the situation and avoid confrontation or further conflict.

“Thailand and Cambodia are long-time neighbors, and what we must do is find a peaceful solution, not through force,” Maris said.

The Foreign Minister also instructed officials to gather all necessary data, including legal documentation and photographs, to prepare for negotiations under the framework of the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), the official mechanism for resolving border issues.

Regarding the push for a JBC meeting, Maris reiterated that Thailand is willing to host the meeting if Cambodia is not ready, viewing the JBC as a crucial platform for reducing tensions and discussing concrete agreements on border demarcation.