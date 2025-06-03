Thailand files formal protest to Cambodia, pushes for JBC meeting to ease tensions

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa revealed during the OECD Ministerial Meeting in Paris on Monday that Thailand has closely monitored the Thai-Cambodian border situation and emphasized a peaceful approach to resolve the issue. He confirmed that Thailand has officially filed a protest letter to Cambodia.
Maris stated that upon arriving in France for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) meeting, he immediately held an online meeting with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies to establish a unified approach. The priority is to use diplomatic mechanisms to de-escalate the situation and avoid confrontation or further conflict.
“Thailand and Cambodia are long-time neighbors, and what we must do is find a peaceful solution, not through force,” Maris said.
The Foreign Minister also instructed officials to gather all necessary data, including legal documentation and photographs, to prepare for negotiations under the framework of the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), the official mechanism for resolving border issues.
Regarding the push for a JBC meeting, Maris reiterated that Thailand is willing to host the meeting if Cambodia is not ready, viewing the JBC as a crucial platform for reducing tensions and discussing concrete agreements on border demarcation.
Maris further revealed that Thailand had already filed an official protest with Cambodia, stressing that Thailand’s actions are grounded in international law, reaffirming its sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with global standards.
After concluding the OECD meeting and returning to Thailand on June 5, Maris plans to immediately convene a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish a clear stance and response to the evolving situation. He confirmed that he has been continuously assessing the situation and holding online meetings with officials, even while on official duties abroad.
Regarding Cambodia’s request for Thailand to consider submitting the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Maris stated that Cambodia has the right to take the matter to the ICJ if it deems necessary. At the same time, Thailand also has the right to decide on its course of action, whether at the bilateral level or through international mechanisms, stressing that this is a separate issue from the JBC process, which focuses on direct negotiations between the two countries.