From the Cabinet Room to the Frontline: Thai Politics on the Brink

The Council’s decision was submitted for final consideration to the “Special President of the Council,” a position currently held by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, under Section 25 of the Medical Profession Act (1982). In a rare move, Somsak vetoed the Council’s ruling.

He reasoned that the Council had failed to consider the legal procedures for inmate transfers under the Department of Corrections Act, which places the decision-making authority solely in the hands of the prison warden. As such, he argued that the benefit of the doubt should be given to the accused doctors.

On June 12, the Council will vote on whether to override Somsak’s veto. This will require a two-thirds majority from the 70-member board, unlike the previous decision, which passed by a simple majority.

June 13: Supreme Court to Hold Hearing on Thaksin’s Prison Hospitalisation

The Criminal Division of the Supreme Court for Holders of Political Positions has scheduled a formal hearing regarding the Department of Corrections’ decision to transfer Thaksin, who was originally sentenced to 8 years in prison, later reduced to one year, to the Police General Hospital instead of serving time in Bangkok Remand Prison.

Key figures summoned to testify include the Bangkok Remand Prison warden, the Director-General of the Department of Corrections, and the Chief Medical Officer of the Police Hospital. All have been instructed to provide written statements and appear in person before the court.

This court hearing has reportedly rattled Thaksin, as it follows a wave of attacks from conservative hardliners and Blue Bloc allies, who see his hospital stay as preferential treatment and a symbol of elite impunity. The mounting legal pressure has fueled speculation that Thaksin may be considering fleeing the country once again.

June 14: Thai-Cambodian JBC Talks Amid Tensions Over Border Dispute

The Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting between Thailand and Cambodia, scheduled to take place in Phnom Penh, stems from a rising conflict in the Chong Bok area—a hotspot of territorial dispute where both sides claim overlapping land.

While both governments have expressed a desire to resolve the issue diplomatically, behind the scenes, Cambodian leaders—Prime Minister Hun Manet and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Tea Seiha—have reportedly reached out directly to Thai government figures, requesting that border crossings not be closed just yet.

Domestically, many Thais have grown uneasy over what they see as the Thai government’s overly conciliatory stance. This is in stark contrast to the assertive tone from the Cambodian side, which has not only threatened to take the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) but has also publicly warned that military force may be used in the event of perceived encroachment.

Cambodia has clearly adopted a fast, hard-line approach, with senior figures like Hun Sen—now President of the Cambodian Senate—and his son Hun Manet signalling a readiness to escalate.

The Paetongtarn administration, however, has been perceived as soft-spoken and reluctant to respond with equal force. That said, the Thai military appears to have adopted a much more assertive posture, unwilling to concede ground. All eyes are now on the outcome of the JBC talks, as the stakes involve both national sovereignty and domestic political fallout.

June 15: Senate Collusion Scandal Escalates

On this date, the 26th investigative panel—comprising representatives from the Election Commission (EC) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI)—has already issued five rounds of summons, calling in 127 individuals, mostly linked to the Blue Bloc’s Senate network.

Confidential DSI data reportedly indicates that as many as 150 individuals could be implicated, with a sixth round of summons expected. It may include several high-profile figures deeply embedded within the Blue Bloc.

This legal offensive, seen as a strategic move by the Red Bloc, is an attempt to halt the Blue Bloc's creeping influence across independent agencies. Should the Blue network, orchestrated by the so-called “Headmaster,” succeed in embedding loyalists across state institutions, it could pose an existential threat to Thaksin and the ruling Pheu Thai Party, long-standing political rivals of the Blue faction.

Conclusion: June’s Boiling Point in Thai Politics

June is shaping up to be a month of political heat reaching boiling point—with critical implications for the stability of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration and the broader fortunes of the Shinawatra family in Thailand’s ever-volatile political theatre.