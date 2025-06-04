Coalition crisis forces cabinet shake-up to contain unrest

Following the first reading of the 2026 Budget Bill on May 31, speculation over a Cabinet reshuffle has resurfaced—both within political circles and among the public.

A key factor fueling the discussion is the stance of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, widely regarded by some as the “real PM.” Thaksin has reportedly set his sights on reclaiming the Ministry of Interior from the Bhumjaithai Party, currently overseen by its leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister.

Thaksin made no secret of his dissatisfaction, stating that under Anutin, the Interior Ministry has underperformed. He emphasised that effective implementation of government policy hinges on the Interior Ministry’s machinery. If the Pheu Thai Party is to successfully deliver on its agenda, it must directly oversee the ministry.

“The Interior Ministry is crucial to delivering policy to the people. Right now, it’s falling short. With only two years left, the ministry must step up,” Thaksin declared.

Despite these pointed remarks, Thaksin expressed confidence that Bhumjaithai would remain part of the ruling coalition.

“I think we can work it out. I don’t believe they’ll leave. I wouldn’t want them to. But if they feel they can’t stay, that’s their decision—we can’t control that.”

However, attempting to wrest control from the so-called “Blue Network” is no easy feat. With 69 seats in Parliament, Bhumjaithai is the second-largest party in the coalition, making any reshuffle a politically sensitive move.