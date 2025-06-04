Coalition crisis forces cabinet shake-up to contain unrest

Following the first reading of the 2026 Budget Bill on May 31, speculation over a Cabinet reshuffle has resurfaced—both within political circles and among the public.
A key factor fueling the discussion is the stance of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, widely regarded by some as the “real PM.” Thaksin has reportedly set his sights on reclaiming the Ministry of Interior from the Bhumjaithai Party, currently overseen by its leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister.
Thaksin made no secret of his dissatisfaction, stating that under Anutin, the Interior Ministry has underperformed. He emphasised that effective implementation of government policy hinges on the Interior Ministry’s machinery. If the Pheu Thai Party is to successfully deliver on its agenda, it must directly oversee the ministry.
“The Interior Ministry is crucial to delivering policy to the people. Right now, it’s falling short. With only two years left, the ministry must step up,” Thaksin declared.
Despite these pointed remarks, Thaksin expressed confidence that Bhumjaithai would remain part of the ruling coalition.
“I think we can work it out. I don’t believe they’ll leave. I wouldn’t want them to. But if they feel they can’t stay, that’s their decision—we can’t control that.”
However, attempting to wrest control from the so-called “Blue Network” is no easy feat. With 69 seats in Parliament, Bhumjaithai is the second-largest party in the coalition, making any reshuffle a politically sensitive move.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has opted for a moderate approach. Though the possibility of a reshuffle has been raised repeatedly, she continues to tread carefully, choosing restraint over confrontation in order to maintain coalition stability.
Even amid internal frustrations, including her candid admission, “I’m tired, Uncle,” Paetongtarn remains focused on preserving unity and avoiding a political rupture.
As the political battle between the “Red” and “Blue” factions intensifies, the controversial Senate vote collusion case continues to unfold, drawing in an expanding web of players, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes. Several figures aligned with the Blue camp have already been summoned by investigators from the Election Commission and the DSI, and sources suggest that a sixth wave of summonses may soon include high-profile political names.
In this high-stakes climate, Paetongtarn finds herself with limited room to manoeuvre. Her commitment to national reconciliation could backfire if she continues to delay the long-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, potentially giving the Blue camp even more leverage.
Observers have noted Paetongtarn’s cautious responses when grilled by the media on this issue. The Prime Minister has consistently downplayed the timing of any Cabinet changes and sidestepped questions about potential ministry swaps within the ruling coalition.
However, in a recent interview, she appeared less definitive. When asked whether ministerial portfolios might be exchanged, she responded vaguely:
“Anything is possible. Just like during the election, I always said anything could happen, and things often turn out in ways we never planned. So this time, it could be the same.”
Previously, Paetongtarn had indicated a Cabinet reshuffle would take place around the one-year mark of her administration, expected in early September. But with just three months to go, political pressure is mounting, and that timeline may no longer hold.
Rumours are now circulating that top government figures have begun quietly signalling coalition partners to brace for changes. Ministerial quotas—both senior and junior—may be reshuffled entirely, especially as the ruling Pheu Thai Party intensifies its push to reclaim the Ministry of Interior from coalition partner Bhumjaithai.
Party patriarch Thaksin and key Pheu Thai strategists see the Interior Ministry as essential for translating policy into tangible results. Their focus includes a tougher anti-drug campaign, which must reach down to the village level, and major economic stimulus packages to be funnelled through grassroots initiatives like the Village Fund.
Among those tipped to take over as Interior Minister is Prasert Chantararuangthong, currently Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society. Political insiders see him as the frontrunner to become the next Interior Minister.
To prevent Bhumjaithai from walking away from the coalition, the Thaksin–Paetongtarn axis may be forced to offer a top-tier ministry in exchange. Sources suggest the final outcome hinges on whether key "Blue Network" figures within Bhumjaithai find the offer satisfactory.
Several formulas are reportedly on the table. One involves a straight swap: a Grade-A ministry in exchange for the Interior Ministry. Another scenario proposes a two-for-two deal, with Commerce and Tourism & Sports Ministries offered in exchange for Interior and Labour Ministries—a strategic package aimed at securing Bhumjaithai’s cooperation.
Still, Pheu Thai isn’t placing all its bets on a peaceful swap. A backup plan is reportedly in place in case Bhumjaithai opts to exit the coalition. In that event, Pheu Thai may turn to the opposition for support—particularly Palang Pracharath Party, led by Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, who may be asked to bolster the government’s parliamentary base.
Meanwhile, internal rifts are also emerging in the United Thai Nation Party (UTN). Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin, known as a key figure within the party’s “Seh Heng faction,” has been actively rallying support, with reports suggesting several UTN MPs are preparing to defect to a newly emerging political vehicle, the New Opportunity Party.
At the heart of the discord is party leader and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, whose leadership style has come under growing scrutiny. Some MPs have openly called for a more approachable, inclusive party management approach.
However, not all high-profile names linked to the defection rumours are on board. Prominent UTN figures like Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana and Jirawut Singthothong have publicly denied any intention of switching parties, hinting that the campaign led by Seh Heng’s group may have overreached in claiming names.
In fact, insiders say tensions have flared over a recent dinner meeting that was portrayed in the media as a faction-building session. Some attendees are said to be frustrated after photos were leaked, suggesting formal alignment with the “Team Heng” initiative, when in reality, the meeting had been intended as an informal discussion.
For Seh Heng, the stakes are high. A successful bid could land him a full Cabinet seat. A failed one could see him ousted from his current role as Deputy Minister. With Pirapan known to hold grudges, this is shaping up to be a zero-sum game.
The attempted shake-up of Pirapan's leadership, strategically timed with the broader Cabinet reshuffle, is seen by some as an aggressive move not just for a promotion, but possibly a full-scale attempt to remove Pirapan from the political stage altogether. Some observers believe this push may be encouraged by a powerful figure behind the scenes.
The growing pressure on Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who had originally planned the reshuffle for September (marking her first year in office), may now force her to reconsider the timeline. Sources suggest she may aim to resolve the coalition tensions—and finalise the Cabinet reshuffle—by the end of June.