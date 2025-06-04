Bhumjaithai denies being informed of Cabinet reshuffle by PM

She added that only the party leader and secretary-general are authorised to engage in Cabinet-related negotiations, dismissing reports that other party members were involved as baseless or speculative.

Anutin: No Talks Yet with PM on Cabinet Reshuffle

On Tuesday, some unverified reports claimed that key Pheu Thai members had approached Bhumjaithai regarding a reshuffle.

Allegedly, Bhumjaithai responded that any changes should involve the entire Cabinet and be conducted transparently for the public benefit—not for political leverage.

Anutin, who is also the Interior Minister, responded from abroad, saying he had yet to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Paetongtarn. “I am the only Bhumjaithai member authorised to speak on Cabinet reshuffles, but I have no comment while I’m on an overseas trip,” he said.

Phumtham Calls for Caution and Patience

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai addressed the issue on Wednesday, advising reporters to verify information directly with Bhumjaithai. He also clarified that there is no binding agreement among coalition partners to retain their current portfolios throughout the government’s term.

Phumtham criticised media speculation for fuelling public confusion, citing previous inaccurate reports about Cabinet appointments.

“If you find it entertaining, go ahead and speculate,” he said. “But if you want the facts, it’s best to wait for the prime minister to speak.”

Coalition Tensions Dismissed

When asked whether it was fair for Pheu Thai to potentially reclaim the Interior Ministry after inviting Bhumjaithai to join the coalition, Phumtham replied, “It’s not true that we begged anyone to join. Every party had the right to decide whether to join. We formed this coalition based on shared goals—nothing more.”

