Bhumjaithai denies being informed of Cabinet reshuffle by PM

The Bhumjaithai Party has denied reports suggesting it has been informed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra or core members of the ruling Pheu Thai Party about an impending Cabinet reshuffle.
Party spokeswoman Boonthida Somchai said on Wednesday that party leader Anutin Charnvirakul had not received any formal notification regarding a reshuffle. She clarified that Bhumjaithai has set no conditions for a Cabinet shake-up and would only respond to official communication from the prime minister.
Her remarks came in response to mounting speculation published in various media outlets.
Some reports suggested that Bhumjaithai sought a full Cabinet overhaul to renegotiate for key ministerial positions. Others speculated that the Pheu Thai Party was planning to swap portfolios with Bhumjaithai—particularly the Interior Ministry—to gain a strategic advantage in the next general election.
Boonthida firmly denied these claims, reiterating that the party remains committed to the original coalition agreement made when the government was formed.
“The Bhumjaithai Party has never encroached upon the rights of other coalition partners,” Boonthida stated. “We have always upheld the terms of the coalition agreement. Cabinet management is the prerogative of the prime minister, and we have never made demands or set conditions for any reshuffle.”
She added that only the party leader and secretary-general are authorised to engage in Cabinet-related negotiations, dismissing reports that other party members were involved as baseless or speculative.
On Tuesday, some unverified reports claimed that key Pheu Thai members had approached Bhumjaithai regarding a reshuffle.
Allegedly, Bhumjaithai responded that any changes should involve the entire Cabinet and be conducted transparently for the public benefit—not for political leverage.
Anutin, who is also the Interior Minister, responded from abroad, saying he had yet to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Paetongtarn. “I am the only Bhumjaithai member authorised to speak on Cabinet reshuffles, but I have no comment while I’m on an overseas trip,” he said.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai addressed the issue on Wednesday, advising reporters to verify information directly with Bhumjaithai. He also clarified that there is no binding agreement among coalition partners to retain their current portfolios throughout the government’s term.
Phumtham criticised media speculation for fuelling public confusion, citing previous inaccurate reports about Cabinet appointments.
“If you find it entertaining, go ahead and speculate,” he said. “But if you want the facts, it’s best to wait for the prime minister to speak.”
When asked whether it was fair for Pheu Thai to potentially reclaim the Interior Ministry after inviting Bhumjaithai to join the coalition, Phumtham replied, “It’s not true that we begged anyone to join. Every party had the right to decide whether to join. We formed this coalition based on shared goals—nothing more.”