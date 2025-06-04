Paetongtarn mulls cabinet reshuffle, awaits right timing

Finally, when asked whether she will take a holistic view or defer to the preferences of individual coalition parties, the Prime Minister concluded, “I haven’t made that decision yet. Let me settle other issues first. As of now, no reshuffle has been made.”

A source has revealed that the ruling Pheu Thai Party, as the leading coalition partner, is taking the lead in shaping the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, with a key objective being the reclamation of the Interior Ministry — a powerful agency central to national administration. The move is also seen as part of broader preparations for a potential future general election.

Expected Changes Within Pheu Thai

Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce, is expected to be removed from the Cabinet with near certainty.

Prasert Chantararuangthong, currently Minister of Digital Economy and Society, is reportedly a strong contender for the role of Minister of the Interior.

Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, is expected to retain his position due to ongoing national security concerns, especially along the borders.

Manaporn Charoensri, Deputy Transport Minister, is no longer expected to be shifted to the Interior Ministry now that Pheu Thai is set to reclaim it. She is also tasked with overseeing the strategic Entertainment Complex project.

Teerarat Samretwanit, Deputy Interior Minister, is expected to remain in office and may even be given oversight of more significant departments within the ministry.

Sorawong Tiengthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Jiraporn Sinthuprai, Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, are both expected to retain their positions, as they are reportedly trusted by the Prime Minister.

Klatham Party to Stay at Agriculture Ministry

The Klatham Party is expected to continue overseeing the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and is unlikely to be transferred to the Ministry of Finance, as previously speculated.

Bhumjaithai Seeks Health and Justice Portfolios

Bhumjaithai Party has acknowledged the forthcoming Cabinet reshuffle and reportedly expressed a desire for a comprehensive overhaul of the Cabinet. Rumours suggest the party is eyeing control of the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Justice. However, it remains unclear whether their requests will be accommodated. Tensions between Bhumjaithai and the current Justice Minister, Tawee Sodsong, have also been cited as a point of contention.

United Thai Nation Party Eyes Internal RestructuringWithin the United Thai Nation Party, changes are anticipated as well. Although the exact extent of the reshuffle remains unclear, the party recently amended its internal regulations to centralize the authority to decide on government participation and ministerial appointments in the hands of the party’s executive committee.

