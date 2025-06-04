Paetongtarn mulls cabinet reshuffle, awaits right timing

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, speaking after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (June 4), addressed growing speculation about a potential Cabinet reshuffle and reports that the Bhumjaithai Party has proposed a complete reallocation of ministerial posts.
She clarified that there has been no discussion with Bhumjaithai on the matter so far. "We haven't talked about this yet, and I’ll speak with them when necessary. If a reshuffle is to happen, we would need to have that conversation. We can’t simply proceed without informing them. Coalition parties must be consulted," she said.
The Prime Minister emphasised that it is not yet time for detailed discussions on the issue. “There are ideas and ongoing evaluations, including consideration of what changes might lead to improvements, but nothing is finalised. I do acknowledge that a reshuffle is being contemplated — but not with 100% certainty,” she noted.
When asked whether the reshuffle would involve a full ministerial swap, only changes within the Pheu Thai Party, or a broader overhaul, the Prime Minister responded, “It’s too early to say. I’d rather not comment yet, as doing so could have an impact. The reports suggesting certain ministries are already designated for certain individuals did not come from me. Understandably, those mentioned in the speculation may feel unsettled.”
On whether talks with coalition party leaders would take place before any reshuffle, she confirmed: “Yes, of course. Any Cabinet reshuffle would require consultations — both to provide advice and to gather their input.”
When asked whether she personally believes a reshuffle is needed at this point, Paetongtarn replied, “It’s something I’m considering internally.”
Regarding whether coalition parties have signalled their positions on a reshuffle, she stated, “Not yet. I haven’t asked. But if the time comes, and a reshuffle is really necessary, I would call them in to share their views. I don’t want to make decisions without discussion.”
As for the fact that only two years remain in the government’s term, and whether action should be accelerated to achieve results, she commented: “It’s better to proceed at the right time rather than rush. If we move too quickly, the outcome might not be as effective.”
Finally, when asked whether she will take a holistic view or defer to the preferences of individual coalition parties, the Prime Minister concluded, “I haven’t made that decision yet. Let me settle other issues first. As of now, no reshuffle has been made.”
A source has revealed that the ruling Pheu Thai Party, as the leading coalition partner, is taking the lead in shaping the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, with a key objective being the reclamation of the Interior Ministry — a powerful agency central to national administration. The move is also seen as part of broader preparations for a potential future general election.
Expected Changes Within Pheu Thai
Pichai Naripthaphan, Minister of Commerce, is expected to be removed from the Cabinet with near certainty.
Prasert Chantararuangthong, currently Minister of Digital Economy and Society, is reportedly a strong contender for the role of Minister of the Interior.
Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, is expected to retain his position due to ongoing national security concerns, especially along the borders.
Manaporn Charoensri, Deputy Transport Minister, is no longer expected to be shifted to the Interior Ministry now that Pheu Thai is set to reclaim it. She is also tasked with overseeing the strategic Entertainment Complex project.
Teerarat Samretwanit, Deputy Interior Minister, is expected to remain in office and may even be given oversight of more significant departments within the ministry.
Sorawong Tiengthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Jiraporn Sinthuprai, Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, are both expected to retain their positions, as they are reportedly trusted by the Prime Minister.
Klatham Party to Stay at Agriculture Ministry
The Klatham Party is expected to continue overseeing the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and is unlikely to be transferred to the Ministry of Finance, as previously speculated.
Bhumjaithai Seeks Health and Justice Portfolios
Bhumjaithai Party has acknowledged the forthcoming Cabinet reshuffle and reportedly expressed a desire for a comprehensive overhaul of the Cabinet. Rumours suggest the party is eyeing control of the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Justice. However, it remains unclear whether their requests will be accommodated. Tensions between Bhumjaithai and the current Justice Minister, Tawee Sodsong, have also been cited as a point of contention.
United Thai Nation Party Eyes Internal RestructuringWithin the United Thai Nation Party, changes are anticipated as well. Although the exact extent of the reshuffle remains unclear, the party recently amended its internal regulations to centralize the authority to decide on government participation and ministerial appointments in the hands of the party’s executive committee.