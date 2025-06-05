PM stresses peaceful approach amid tensions with Cambodia, confirms strong ties with Hun Sen's family

In response to growing tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border following a clash at the Chong Bok checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani Province, she reiterated that Thailand is choosing a peaceful approach but is ready to act in case of unexpected events.

The PM revealed on Wednesday that during the Cabinet meeting, she addressed the border situation, urging unity among the Thai people and emphasizing that the government's priority is to protect Thailand's sovereignty. She also highlighted the importance of national unity during times of international conflict, urging the public to avoid spreading fake news and refrain from making baseless accusations.

Paetongtarn emphasized that while Thailand's relationship with Cambodia is friendly, it does not involve giving away land or sovereignty. She humorously remarked that no one would agree to give away their house to a friend in such a situation. However, she reiterated that the ongoing discussions and cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia are aimed at maintaining peace, with both leaders agreeing to avoid escalation and ensuring that violence does not break out.