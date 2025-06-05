PM stresses peaceful approach amid tensions with Cambodia, confirms strong ties with Hun Sen's family

In response to growing tensions on the Thai-Cambodian border following a clash at the Chong Bok checkpoint in Ubon Ratchathani Province, she reiterated that Thailand is choosing a peaceful approach but is ready to act in case of unexpected events.
The PM revealed on Wednesday that during the Cabinet meeting, she addressed the border situation, urging unity among the Thai people and emphasizing that the government's priority is to protect Thailand's sovereignty. She also highlighted the importance of national unity during times of international conflict, urging the public to avoid spreading fake news and refrain from making baseless accusations.
Paetongtarn emphasized that while Thailand's relationship with Cambodia is friendly, it does not involve giving away land or sovereignty. She humorously remarked that no one would agree to give away their house to a friend in such a situation. However, she reiterated that the ongoing discussions and cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia are aimed at maintaining peace, with both leaders agreeing to avoid escalation and ensuring that violence does not break out.
Regarding the suggestion of temporarily closing the border, Paetongtarn explained that the government has been consulting with the military to assess the potential risks of escalating tensions. The government has been careful in evaluating the situation, including the possibility of closing border gates, to ensure peace and stability.
She added that the government has been in communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the military, and a statement was issued earlier to reassure the public that Thailand is prepared to handle the situation and continue diplomatic talks with neighboring countries through peaceful means.
When asked about Hun Sen’s and Hun Manet’s reactions, the Prime Minister expressed that Thailand remains committed to peace and cooperation, but will respond appropriately if necessary, reaffirming Thailand's position in these tense times.
During the press conference on Wednesday, a reporter pressed Paetongtarn with a question about the Thai-Cambodian border, stating that there had been an incursion of 200 meters into Thai territory. The PM immediately responded, asking, "Have you seen the situation on-site?" The reporter retorted that the Commander of the 2nd Army Region had already confirmed the intrusion of 200 meters.
The exchange became more intense, with the PM and the reporter raising their voices, and the reporter pointing at the PM for confirmation. The PM then pointed back, saying, "Yes," several times, before turning to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and saying, "This is where we need to go." She then asked the reporter, "Do you want to go to the field with us? Shall we go together?"
The reporter replied, "They won’t take me," to which the PM smiled and said, "It’s okay." The reporter then added that they weren’t upset, and the PM responded, "Okay, I thought you were upset. It’s fine," followed by another laugh. The reporter laughed as well, and then the PM jokingly asked, "What’s going on?" as she placed a hand over her chest, humorously remarking, "The reporter is being aggressive today."
The conversation was then swiftly redirected by the reporter to another topic.