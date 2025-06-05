Thailand and Cambodia to hold joint border commission meeting soon

Both governments have engaged in close consultations at all levels following a brief exchange of gunfire on May 28 between Thai and Cambodian troops in the Emerald Triangle Area with Laos.

In a release on Wednesday, spokesperson for Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Chum Sounry said Cambodia is committed to resolving border issues peacefully through technical mechanisms and by international law.

Chum Sounry, also secretary of State, recalled that at a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on May 30, the foreign ministers of both countries agreed to uphold the spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding between Cambodia and Thailand on the Survey and Demarcation of Land Boundary, and to utilize all existing mechanisms, Cambodian Press Agency or AKP reported.

After the border incident, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet called for an urgent meeting of the Cambodia–Thailand Joint Border Commission to resume border demarcation work and address rising tensions in disputed areas while proposing that unresolved temple disputes be referred to the International Court of Justice — a motion that received the full support of both the National Assembly and the Senate on Monday, according to The Khmer Times.