PM in heated Q&A with press over Thailand–Cambodia border dispute

At Government House in Bangkok, the reporter cited a statement from the 2nd Army Region commander, saying, “Today, there’s already been a 200-metre incursion.” Paetongtarn firmly responded, “Yes,” before gesturing toward Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and saying, “This is who’s going to have a look.”

The Prime Minister then asked whether the reporter would be joining the visit, but the journalist replied that they weren’t being taken along. Paetongtarn smiled and asked if she was all right.

When the reporter clarified that she wasn’t upset, the Prime Minister placed a hand on her chest and said playfully, “This reporter is really intense.”