PM assigns Foreign Ministry to lead on border dispute communication

Criticism has emerged domestically, particularly from nationalist groups, who accuse Paetongtarn of being overly conciliatory—alleging her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s close relationship with Hun Sen, may influence her stance.

Paetongtarn Vows to Defend Sovereignty Through Legal Framework

“The government will do its utmost to protect the country’s sovereignty,” Jirayu quoted the prime minister as saying. “We will rely on legal mechanisms and MoU 43 to avoid conflict and unnecessary loss of life.”

She reaffirmed Thailand’s intention to address the issue via the upcoming JBC meeting to be hosted by Phnom Penh on June 14.

Key Directives from the Prime Minister

According to Jirayu, the prime minister issued the following directives during the Cabinet meeting:

The Foreign Ministry is to take lead responsibility for issuing press statements on the border situation. It must coordinate closely with the Defence Ministry, the armed forces, and all relevant agencies to ensure accurate public communication.

Security agencies and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society must monitor and counter fake news that could inflame tensions. They are instructed to collaborate with social media platforms and the public to discourage hate speech and conflict incitement.

The Cabinet extended moral support to military personnel stationed along the border, urging them to remain patient and act in the interest of national peace. The government pledged to resolve the dispute swiftly.

National Unity Called for in Public Address

In a press conference following the Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn stressed that the Chong Bok issue was a matter of national interest, not domestic politics.

“This is not a partisan issue,” she said. “All Thais—regardless of political affiliation—must unite to protect our sovereignty.”

She called on the media and public figures to help foster solidarity rather than division. “When facing international challenges, unity among Thais strengthens our negotiating position.”

Government Readies Peaceful and Defensive Measures

Paetongtarn assured the public that her government had been in continuous consultation with the armed forces since the incident.

“Thailand is a peaceful nation, but we are fully prepared to protect our people,” she stated. “While we prioritise peaceful solutions, our military is ready should clashes occur.”

