PM assigns Foreign Ministry to lead on border dispute communication

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday assured the public that her government would not cede even a square inch of Thai territory to Cambodia. She called for national unity and patience as formal negotiations are set to begin next week.
Speaking during the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn emphasised that the border issue would be resolved peacefully through established mechanisms—namely, the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) and the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU 43) on overlapping claims, according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.
The prime minister instructed the Ministry of Defence, the Royal Thai Army, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to monitor the situation closely and act in coordination.
The dispute flared up on May 28 at the Chong Bok pass in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district, where Thai troops encountered Cambodian soldiers digging trenches on land considered to be Thai territory.
While the Thai government has opted for discretion, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and former PM Hun Sen have publicly asserted Cambodia’s claim over the so-called Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos converge.
The Cambodian leaders have threatened to take the matter to the International Court of Justice, intensifying pressure on the Thai government.
Criticism has emerged domestically, particularly from nationalist groups, who accuse Paetongtarn of being overly conciliatory—alleging her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s close relationship with Hun Sen, may influence her stance.
“The government will do its utmost to protect the country’s sovereignty,” Jirayu quoted the prime minister as saying. “We will rely on legal mechanisms and MoU 43 to avoid conflict and unnecessary loss of life.”
She reaffirmed Thailand’s intention to address the issue via the upcoming JBC meeting to be hosted by Phnom Penh on June 14.
According to Jirayu, the prime minister issued the following directives during the Cabinet meeting:
In a press conference following the Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn stressed that the Chong Bok issue was a matter of national interest, not domestic politics.
“This is not a partisan issue,” she said. “All Thais—regardless of political affiliation—must unite to protect our sovereignty.”
She called on the media and public figures to help foster solidarity rather than division. “When facing international challenges, unity among Thais strengthens our negotiating position.”
Paetongtarn assured the public that her government had been in continuous consultation with the armed forces since the incident.
“Thailand is a peaceful nation, but we are fully prepared to protect our people,” she stated. “While we prioritise peaceful solutions, our military is ready should clashes occur.”