Thailand rejects ICJ jurisdiction, reaffirms national sovereignty: Phumtham

Phumtham confirmed that the government is fully prepared on all fronts — legally, diplomatically, and militarily. He added that the opposition has shown a more constructive tone, recognising that a small misstep on this issue could lead to severe consequences.

When asked about growing public dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister and Defence Minister’s stance, Phumtham responded: “We aim to de-escalate tensions. Escalating this into a global issue would only bring further complications.”

He clarified that a Cabinet resolution under the Srettha Thavisin administration, passed on March 12, 2024, and formally circulated to all government agencies on March 19, 2024, mandates that all international treaties must include a clause stating Thailand’s refusal to accept ICJ jurisdiction to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

Phumtham also addressed a viral image showing Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen patting his head, stating categorically that he had not met with Hun Sen. He dismissed rumours of the removal of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, saying such speculation was an attempt to stir public distrust.

“I want to stress that this is a critical issue that could affect our sovereignty. We are doing everything we can to avoid war, for the sake of people living along the border,” he said.

He also praised the military, saying they are fully prepared and constantly ready to defend the nation.

Regarding reports of explosives being found near the Thai-Cambodian border, Phumtham said he had no confirmed information, and cautioned that social media often contains both accurate and misleading content.

As for the closure of border checkpoints, he said there are procedures in place to ensure that national interests are protected. So far, border crossings remain unaffected, and we are following a graduated response strategy, he said.

When pressed about reports that Cambodian troops had entered 200 metres into Thai territory, Phumtham stated that aerial evidence would be necessary to clarify the situation, and urged the public to wait for official verification.

Addressing speculation that Cambodian Defence Minister Tea Seiha had called him to request border closures, Phumtham acknowledged the conversation but said it was limited to certain relevant matters.

He explained that the conversation was limited to expressing a shared commitment to using the JBC mechanism and avoiding any form of violence. Both sides wished to isolate border tensions from broader bilateral relations and agreed to expedite the JBC meeting. He added that there was no discussion regarding the closure of border checkpoints.

As for the calls inciting a coup, Phumtham commented: “That’s alright — everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But I believe the government, the military, and the armed forces are communicating well and remain in close coordination.”