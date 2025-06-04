Phumtham backs 2nd Army Region chief, reaffirms Thai sovereignty

Speaking about the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, Phumtham said that the armed forces, Defence and Foreign Ministries have been in constant communication, including at ministerial level. Several other agencies, including the National Security Council (NSC), have also been involved.

He explained that any decision to temporarily close border crossings ultimately rests with the NSC, and such a move would be considered as one of several measures, with the government opting to proceed from the least to the most severe if necessary.

However, Phumtham stressed that adhering to the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) remains the preferred course of action, as it reflects a mutual agreement backed by clear documentation of prior discussions.

We believe negotiations are the best starting point. Diplomatic channels must remain open, he stated.