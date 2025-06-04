Phumtham backs 2nd Army Region chief, reaffirms Thai sovereignty

Speaking about the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, Phumtham said that the armed forces, Defence and Foreign Ministries have been in constant communication, including at ministerial level. Several other agencies, including the National Security Council (NSC), have also been involved.
He explained that any decision to temporarily close border crossings ultimately rests with the NSC, and such a move would be considered as one of several measures, with the government opting to proceed from the least to the most severe if necessary.
However, Phumtham stressed that adhering to the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) remains the preferred course of action, as it reflects a mutual agreement backed by clear documentation of prior discussions.
We believe negotiations are the best starting point. Diplomatic channels must remain open, he stated.
The Defence Minister added that the 2nd Army Region, which is responsible for the area, must be prepared to mobilise if the situation escalates, and confirmed it has so far operated within its mandate.
“Our soldiers are not afraid; it is their duty to protect the country. What we are doing is a gradual escalation that ultimately aims at encouraging dialogue. Anything that could lead to violence must be carefully considered. We do not act on impulse or emotion,” Phumtham emphasised.
He also confirmed that he would visit the 2nd Army Region today to offer moral support to personnel on the ground. He reiterated that Thailand seeks to resolve the issue through diplomacy, urging that violence must remain a last resort. At this stage, the priority is to de-escalate tensions and limit conflict in border areas.
“On the matter of sovereignty, there is no need for concern. The government is steadfast in upholding our national territory and sovereignty. There are no issues in that regard. What’s crucial is that all Thais must work together—not use the country’s sovereignty as a pretext for provoking violence,” he said.
Phumtham dismissed rumours of Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang’s removal, affirming he has carried out his duties effectively.
Commenting on a viral image that appears to show Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen patting his head, Phumtham urged the public to look closely, suggesting the image may have been generated using AI in an attempt to provoke unrest.
“There are ongoing attempts to stir tensions. We must stay informed and aware,” he said.
He reiterated that Thailand has established mechanisms for dialogue and is pursuing a gentle approach, aiming to avoid further public criticism and misunderstandings.
As for the upcoming meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Committee (JBC), Phumtham confirmed it is scheduled for June 14 in Phnom Penh. He noted that the internal affairs of each country are its own responsibility and that developments in Cambodia would not affect Thailand’s stance.
Phumtham noted that Hun Sen’s recent strong remarks on social media carry no legal weight under international law.
He called on the public to remain confident in the government’s handling of the situation, reiterating that Thailand’s interests and sovereignty are the top priority.
“What we are doing today is grounded in a commitment to sovereignty and peaceful resolution. Our goal is to avoid war at all costs, as it would severely impact both military personnel and civilians living along the border,” he said.
“We are working in coordination — the Defence and Foreign Ministries, and the NSC. We are ready to protect our country and its interests, but we will choose the path that minimises losses,” Phumtham concluded.