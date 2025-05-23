10,000 Litres of fuel \'evaporated\'? Defence Minister demands answers

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai addressed the media on Friday (May 23, 2025), following reports that a military unit had lost approximately 10,000 litres of fuel. He acknowledged that similar incidents had occurred in the past and stressed the importance of transparency and accountability to prevent future occurrences.

Phumtham stated that he had recently met with armed forces commanders and instructed them to investigate the matter thoroughly. While reports indicated that the incident took place in Bangkok, it remains unclear which branch of the military was involved. “I haven’t concluded whether the allegations are true or not, but we must get to the bottom of it,” he said.

When asked about the frequent claim that missing fuel had “evaporated,” Phumtham responded with scepticism: “Evaporated? Ten thousand litres? Any explanation must be reasonable. We’ll listen, but we must investigate.”